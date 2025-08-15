The gimbal market is crowded, and it can sometimes be difficult to find the best model for your needs. I’ve reviewed a few gimbals here before, each with unique strengths and weaknesses, and I think I can say that there’s no perfect gimbal. If you need a gimbal just for a phone, how light does it need to be, and how much functionality are you willing to sacrifice to keep the size down? If you need a gimbal for heavier cameras, how smart does it need to be, and how easy is it to control? Finding that sweet spot is tricky.

Though the Hohem iSteady M7 (which I reviewed here earlier this year) is a good choice for those who want a smart gimbal that can be monitored and controlled remotely — though it’s on the heavier side. This iSteady M3 Ultra tries to bridge the gap — much lighter, but now with a screen on its removable remote control. Let’s take a closer look.

Overview

This small gimbal uses a claw mount to grip the phone, a telescopic selfie-stick in the handle, a folding mechanism to keep the top half of the gimbal snug against the handle during transit, and integrates an effective metal rod tripod into the base. There’s also a tracking module with a light that clicks into the claw mount, and a detachable controller that snaps magnetically into the handle.

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra supersedes the older V3, improving in two main ways. First, you can now pan 360° continuously, an improvement Insta360 also added to the Flow Pro over the original Flow.

Second, the detachable control unit now includes a screen, similar to the larger M7. This allows you to simply tap on the object you want to track, and it’s an important feature. If you want to use a specific app to record video — say, because you want to record Log in HEVC — this is critical, because most other gimbals need to use their own app for this kind of flexibility in tracking, and none of them can record Log in HEVC.

So, why choose this over the M7? Weight and size.

Lightweight

Including the tracking sensor, the gimbal weighs only 430g, nearly identical to the Insta360 Flow Pro with a magnetic mount attached (429g). This makes it easy to throw into a bag for a day out, and less of a commitment than the more serious Hohem M7 (629g+tripod) or DJI RS 3 Mini (795g+tripod).

The V3 Ultra and Flow Pro also fold down quite small, ready to slide into a jacket pocket, while the M7 needs (and includes) a full carrying case. While I still prefer the magnetic mount from the Insta360 Flow Pro myself, the claw mount doesn’t take long to set up and isn’t fussy to balance.

Compromises

The smaller design of the V3 Ultra means that like other smaller gimbals, there’s a functionality compromise. Tilting angles are limited, and this is not a gimbal that’s going to enable sweeping moves from low to high without changing the angle you hold the gimbal at. Panning is fine, but rolling is perhaps the most limiting factor.

If you’re hand-holding the gimbal and move the handle to the left about 30° from vertical, the phone is very likely to flip over vertically, ruining your shot. Moving the handle to the right has a much larger range, well past 180°, but the restricted movement in the other direction is problematic. If you’re right-handed and hold the gimbal’s handle to the right side of the phone, you could be OK. Move the gimbal’s handle to the left side of the phone, though… it’s likely to flip.

Tracking

The controller, which normally attaches to the handle with magnets, is fully removable and very useful. With the gimbal paired to your phone, it allows you to start and stop recording at a distance, and because it’s just simulating a volume button press, this control works in any app.

Even more useful, the screen on the controller gives you a rough preview of what’s in shot, though because it’s showing you the view from the tracker and not your camera, framing is not precise. With the gimbal on a tripod, I was able to drag around myself on the screen, use the joystick to position myself to the side of the frame, and start recording. As long as tracking has locked on, with a small green “AI” logo showing, you should be good; it kept me in the same part of the frame as I walked around.

People are easier to lock onto than objects, but if you can successfully lock on to an object, it’s possible to use tracking to perform smooth orbit shots around it. Lock on, reposition with the joystick if needed, then move slowly from side to side and your phone stays locked on target. Because of the limited roll range, be careful not to move your hand to your left of your body, or your shot may flip around and be ruined.

The joystick is digital, and like the one on the Insta360 Flow Pro, it’s for quick repositioning between shots, not for smooth pans while recording. Though you can set the speed in the app, this joystick is simply on or off, with no way to engage it smoothly, and it operates only in one dimension at a time. If you’d prefer a smooth analogue joystick, like the one on the M7 or any drone controller, you’ll want a larger gimbal.

For more advanced tracking control you’ll have to use the Hohem Joy app, which limits your recording options (no Log in HEVC). This isn’t feasible if you’re recording yourself, either — you can only track objects or people in shot while you’re behind the camera.

Other controls

In addition to the removable controller, gestures can be used to trigger recording, to switch between portrait and landscape, and to start or stop tracking. While these do work, if you tend to gesticulate while you talk, you could trigger one of these gestures by accident. The controller is small but easy to use, and I’d recommend using it instead.

The tracker’s integrated light isn’t strong, but at night, it’s better than nothing, and can be controlled with a dedicated dial on the left of the handle, or on-screen buttons on the removable controller. This small screen also allows you to switch orientation, change the speed of the gimbal and the joystick, change orientation between portrait and landscape, and even (happily) set the default orientation.

On the back of the gimbal there’s a trigger which follows the usual commands: hold to lock position, double-press to reset position, triple-press to flip around 180°. There’s also a dedicated Lock operation mode, saving you from holding the trigger for long, straight shots.

Conclusion

The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra could suit users for whom weight, tracking ability and app flexibility are paramount. The detachable controller, with its tiny touchscreen, brings many benefits, and if you need tracking control in any app, Hohem offer the most flexible options available in a light gimbal. However, if you need a wider tilt or roll range, the M7 might be a better bet.

If lightness and tilt range are both important to you, the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro can be folded in such a way to enable much greater tilt versatility — though it’s not as flexible if you need advanced tracking. (Note: I haven’t used that gimbal myself; I reviewed its predecessor, the Flow Pro, which has similar tilt limitations to the Ultra.)

Gimbals are surprisingly nuanced devices, and many include a unique feature that could swing your choice one way or another. The Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is a decent step up from the previous version, and the removable tiny screen control is uniquely useful. Consider this if you’re a solo phone filmmaker travelling light.

Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra launched today, and is available in black and white.