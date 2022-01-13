Remote work is still a thing in 2022. Learn all about how to do it right with a discount to the Remote Production Conference

As the pandemic continues many productions are still working remotely in some form or another. For the second year in a row Future Media Conferences will present the Remote Production Conference.

The Remote Production Conference (RPC) is a multi-track, multi-day, online training conference produced by Future Media Conferences in association with NAB Show and Adobe. The virtual conference will take place February 4–5, 2022, and will feature live, interactive, online training sessions along with notable keynotes, networking opportunities, and more

Remote production is essential to everyday “normal” life. The Remote Production Conference gathers industry professionals who have “cracked the code” and succeeded in creating an efficient, remote environment. Whether you are producing a feature film, documentary, webinar series, podcast, or short-form video content for your social media channels — the Remote Production Conference will have a session for you.

There are a number of tracks that will be covered as part of this two-day conference, while you’re able to attend any track they are themed as follows:

Production Track: Review best practices for remote collaboration

Post-Production Track: Latest editing techniques for post-production professionals

Technology Track: Upgrade your team’s resources with essential plug-ins and software

Sponsor Track: Participate in live demos of leading organizations

For ProVideo Coalition readers only, you may save 20% on RPC passes with code PVC20!

To attend live sessions taking place on March 4–5, 2022, you will need to register for a General Admission Pass (value $49).

You may also upgrade to the VIP pass (value $199) which includes access to exclusive VIP panel discussions and streaming access to all conference recordings post-event.