Let’s Edit with Media Composer – What’s New in 2019.9

Kevin P. McAuliffe September 30, 2019

In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe discusses the newest release of Media Composer, 2019.9.  This update is more of an aesthetic update, than a technical features update.  Organization by color is featured, whether you are changing background colors, clip colors, segment selection colors or even In/Out range colors, this update will help you get yourself, and your timeline even more organized the way you like, so you can get your jobs done even faster!  Enjoy!

New Features of Media Composer 2019.9

Bin Background Color in Tabs
Accessing the Custom Color Picker for Color Palettes
Bin Left Lock
Show Bin in Sidebar
Project Bin Container
Tabbed Interface Settings Window
Timeline Mute and Solo Buttons
Timeline Settings Update
More Customizable Buttons in the Timeline
Set Clip Color
Increased Frame Size
Timeline Fast Menu Additions
Graphic Formats Update

Kevin P. McAuliffe
Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the…

