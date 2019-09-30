In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe discusses the newest release of Media Composer, 2019.9. This update is more of an aesthetic update, than a technical features update. Organization by color is featured, whether you are changing background colors, clip colors, segment selection colors or even In/Out range colors, this update will help you get yourself, and your timeline even more organized the way you like, so you can get your jobs done even faster! Enjoy!

New Features of Media Composer 2019.9

Bin Background Color in Tabs

Accessing the Custom Color Picker for Color Palettes

Bin Left Lock

Show Bin in Sidebar

Project Bin Container

Tabbed Interface Settings Window

Timeline Mute and Solo Buttons

Timeline Settings Update

More Customizable Buttons in the Timeline

Set Clip Color

Increased Frame Size

Timeline Fast Menu Additions

Graphic Formats Update

