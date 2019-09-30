In this lesson, Kevin P McAuliffe discusses the newest release of Media Composer, 2019.9. This update is more of an aesthetic update, than a technical features update. Organization by color is featured, whether you are changing background colors, clip colors, segment selection colors or even In/Out range colors, this update will help you get yourself, and your timeline even more organized the way you like, so you can get your jobs done even faster! Enjoy!
New Features of Media Composer 2019.9
Bin Background Color in Tabs
Accessing the Custom Color Picker for Color Palettes
Bin Left Lock
Show Bin in Sidebar
Project Bin Container
Tabbed Interface Settings Window
Timeline Mute and Solo Buttons
Timeline Settings Update
More Customizable Buttons in the Timeline
Set Clip Color
Increased Frame Size
Timeline Fast Menu Additions
Graphic Formats Update
