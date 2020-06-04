Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Lesson 1 – Getting Started

Hey Everyone,

So, I’ve been debating for a while now about rebooting the channel, and taking things back to square one. Media Composer has gone through a ton of changes in the last few years with a new Project Selection Window, New Interface, New Titler(+), the removal of dependence on QuickTime and so much more. So, we’re starting right from the beginning in this first lesson. We’re talking about where to download Media Composer (maybe not where you might be thinking), licensing through Avid Link (everyone’s favorite tool) and setup outside of the application. The plan moving forward is that we’re going to be adding weekly lessons that will cover everything from A-Z that you’ll need to know, to get up and running. We won’t cover things in a traditional sense, though. Many people think that we’ll be covering exporting last. That’s actually not the case. I normally cover Exporting pretty early on, as you really only need to know two things to get yourself going. Getting footage properly, and getting it out properly as well. I’m very excited about going through everything from start to finish, and with that said, let’s get started.

