As you have probably noticed, I have published several articles about Hindenburg Journalist (Pro), and I also mention it often in other articles like microphone reviews, preamp/A-to-D reviews, and in my recent review of RINGR. Unlike most audio editing programs which are primarily focused on music production, Hindenburg is focused mainly on audio storytelling, and has unique features for that task. Normally, Hindenburg Journalist Pro costs US$375, and Hindenburg Journalist (standard) typically costs US$95. Wouldn’t you like to be able to get the Hindenburg for under US$2? Well you can, but only on February 13, between certain hours. The price is actually US$1.90, i.e. US$1 and 90 cents. Ahead are the times and link.

From Hindenburg:

To celebrate World Radio Day 2017, Hindenburg is teaming up with Cultural Survival to promote their mission to advance Indigenous Peoples’ rights & cultures worldwide. For the whole of World Radio Day around the world, from 00:01 in Kiribati on the Christmas Islands, to 23:59 in Honolulu, Hawaii, all proceeds from sales of Hindenburg on WRD donated to Indigenous Peoples’ radio stations. For 24 hours, Hindenburg will proudly offer a full Journalist licence* for $1.90. Here at Hindenburg, it is all about the story. Help us to help Indigenous Peoples around the world tell their story.

*Licence is a proper British English, Canadian English, Irish English, Australian English, and New Zealand English spelling.

Click here for more info.

