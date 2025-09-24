After being extremely popular to accelerate the audio/video editing process with Adobe Premiere via AI, FireCut is fortunately now available for DaVinci Resolve with about 88% of the functionality already available. This currently includes full integration with DaVinci Resolve and automation of: silence cutting, captions in 50+ languages (including Arabic, Castilian/castellano aka «Spanish/español», Catalán, English, Galician/gallego, Greek, Hebrew, Italian and Portuguese) with auto emojis, «podcast automatic editing» (I suspect they mean interview editing), clip highlights from longform, premium B-rolls (powered by Storyblocks), chapter detection for optimizing YouTube SEO and zoom cuts. What is still missing include automation of: background music, cleaning up of filler words, profanity and repetition. Because of the initial omission of those features, the price currently is about 25% lower for DaVinci Resolve, i.e. US$18 billed annually. There is also a student discount if you are enrolled in an academic institution as long as it has an acedemic domain (e.g. .edu, .ac.uk). Ahead is a video announcement from the creator.

The below video was published before FireCut was available for DaVinci Resolve, but it is now available.

For more information, visit FireCut.

