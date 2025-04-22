TL;DR Rename your sequences so exports have the right name, burn in key informaiton to label the actual media, finally, automatically reimport – now you have clear records of what actually went out!

Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition

Here are three habits that come based on personal pain over the years – each one has evolved and become essential.

1. Duplicate the Sequence First – and give it the right name.

Before exporting, always duplicate your sequence and rename it. Include the date, client, version, and purpose. If you name it this way, the export file will match.

Don’t use Copy/Paste – use Duplicate! Using CMD-SHIFT-/ (or CTRL-SHIFT-/) will duplicate the sequence and append “Copy 01” to the name.

Put that sequence into an Exports folder *inside the project*

2. Always Burn It In

With the Sequence created with the correct name, all you need to do is hit Text Overlay in the output settings. Add this to your custom export settings. Up to you if you add Timecode too.

Extra value: This watermarking protects everyone from dumb mistakes. The client is never looking at the wrong cut, and they can’t use the work until you get paid!

This avoids revision confusion. If that file ends up floating around, you’ll still know where and when it came from.

3. Use Reimport into Project.

Enable the “Import into Project” checkbox when you export from Premiere.

Now your export is part of your project. It can be media managed by Premiere like any other asset. You’ll also end up with a self-generating list of every export.

Need to resend a version or prove delivery? It’s all there.

Your future self—and every poor soul opening that project later—will thank you.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.