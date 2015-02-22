Day 22 #28daysofquicktips – Add a Specific Track Number in your Avid Media Composer Timeline

You don’t have to add just the next track number when creating new timeline tracks

By Scott Simmons February 22, 2015 Uncategorised

This reader submitted Quicktip actually came from two different editors out there and it is a shortcut that I wasn’t aware of: a way to add a specific Media Composer track number beyond the next sequential number.

This Quicktip was another for Avid Media Composer submitted by Josh Short of EditVideoFaster.com along with his key framing tips. It also came in via Twitter from Jesús Pérez-Miranda. Take it away gentleman.

From Josh:

Media Composer gives you the ability to choose which number track to add. The shortcut Cmd+Opt+Y (Mac) and Ctrl+Alt+Y (PC) brings up an Add Track dialog box where you can choose what type of track and it’s track number.

Hit they key combo above and choose the type of track you want to add.

You can then choose the exact number of track you want to add.

Jesús adds:

Add the ALT key to the “New Video Track” (Ctrl+Y) and “New Audio Track” (Ctrl+U) shortcuts to specify the track number for the new track.  This way, the track won’t be created at the top (video) or at the bottom (audio) of the timeline, but exactly where you want it.  You can move a track afterwards, but #MediaComposer is weird with that. It knows the original track #: if you reopen the seq later is wrong.  I really like how #DaVinci Resolve has figured out this, by treating track # and track name independently. Very easy to move them up or down

Adding a specific track number will come in handy for placing graphics on a specific layer or routing music and sound effects to their own audio track when you know you may have a lot more dialog tracks to come.

 


Tags:
Share:

Day 21 #28daysofquicktips – Use EDL Comments to View Notes in Avid Media Composer Timeline

Top 20 Awards That Accurately Depict Filmmaking

Scott Simmons

Scott Simmons was born in rural West Tennessee and didn’t really realize that movies and tv had to be made by actual people until he went to college. After getting degrees in both Television Production and Graphic Design he was in one of the early graduating classes at the Watkins Film School in Nashville, Tennessee. During that time at Watkins he discovered editing. While most of his classmates in film school wanted to be directors, Scott saw real career opportunities in post production and took a job as an assistant editor after completing film school. In 1999, Scott took the leap into freelancing and in 2007 accepted a position as an editor at Filmworkers – Nashville. In 2005 Scott created The Editblog a website dedicated to all things editing and post-production which is now housed here at PVC. Someday he hopes to edit on a beach with a touch screen device, a wireless hard drive and a Red Stripe.

You Might Also Like

Blackmagic Design Announces NAB 2017 Roadshow

Blackmagic Design Announces NAB 2017 Roadshow

May 19, 2017
Filmmaker Friday with Filmmaker Jessica Lopez

Filmmaker Friday with Filmmaker Jessica Lopez

April 14, 2017
FREE PVC WEBINAR – TITLER PRO 5 FOR MEDIA COMPOSER EDITORS – APRIL 11, 2017

FREE PVC WEBINAR – TITLER PRO 5 FOR MEDIA COMPOSER EDITORS – APRIL 11, 2017

March 30, 2017
  • Andrew Sutton

    Thanks – useful.

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails