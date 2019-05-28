Post Production

DaVinci Resolve on an old laptop? Alex Jordan shows us how!

Although DaVinci Resolve is very GPU intensive, Alex Jordon shows us how to optimize it on an older computer, without an external GPU.

Profile Picture Allan Tépper May 28, 2019

Many people hear about DaVinci Resolve and its incomparable innovations for both editing and grading, but are afraid it could never work well with a weaker, older laptop computer without an external GPU. Alex Jordan of Learn Color Grading (and his cat) teach us how to optimize DaVinci Resolves settings on an old computer to make it work comfortably, without an eGPU, even with 4K footage, in 5 simple steps. Enjoy Alex Jordan’s excellent video and my comments.

THE 5-STEP SYSTEM for Smooth Playback on Any Laptop – DaVinci Resolve (Alex Jordan/LearnColorGrading.com)

As Alex Jordan clarifies at the end of his excellent video, creating optimized media can be very time consuming, but it is a logical and completely valid way of using a much older system, as long as that one is the only one you currently have. It is not a reason not to bother acquiring a powerful system whenever you become able to do so.

For more information, visit LearnColorGrading.com.

Quick look: IBE Optics SmartfinderPro

