DaVinci Resolve 15

The team at Blackmagic Design is at it again. DaVinci Resolve 15 has made some major headway as an all-in-one post production solution. Fusion compositing and effects are now built right into DaVinci Resolve 15. No need to round trip and no need to open another application. Editors, colorists, audio mixers, and visual effects artists can now work from the same project.

For those unfamiliar with Fusion, it is a full 2D and 3D compositing software. Blackmagic purchase Fusion from Eyeon software a few years ago. Unlike After Effects, Fusion is node based compositor. This means more flexibility and less complexity. However, there is a steep learning curve. Thankfully, we’ll have a deeper dive into Fusion with Tony Gallardo in a few weeks.

In the meantime, you can check out Damien Allen’s take on the new Fusion tools.

DaVinci Resolve 15 also includes new tools for color grading. These include shared nodes, improved noise reduction, dust busting, and more. On the Fairlight page, there are new tools for Automatic Dialog Replacement.

Alexis Van Hurkman Presentation

Alexis Van Hurkman demonstrated a number of these new features at the Faster, Together Stage at NAB. He joked that this was a “small year” for Resolve. As we know DaVinci Resolve has seen major updates around NAB for the last few years. This year was no exception.

During his presentation, Alexis covered major changes to the Edit, Color, Fairlight and Fusion Pages. If you are a fan of Blackmagic Design, this presentation is well worth the watch. You can download the Public Beta of DaVinci Resolve 15 right now from their website.

To see more from the Faster, Together Stage, check out fastertogether.com