New Features in DaVinci Resolve 15

Alexis Van Hurkman at the Faster, Together Stage

By Patrick Southern May 10, 2018 NAB Show, Post Production

Alexis Van Hurkman

DaVinci Resolve 15

The team at Blackmagic Design is at it again. DaVinci Resolve 15 has made some major headway as an all-in-one post production solution.  Fusion compositing and effects are now built right into DaVinci Resolve 15. No need to round trip and no need to open another application. Editors, colorists, audio mixers, and visual effects artists can now work from the same project.

DaVinci Resolve 15 - Fusion Page
The new Fusion Page in Resolve 15

For those unfamiliar with Fusion, it is a full 2D and 3D compositing software. Blackmagic purchase Fusion from Eyeon software a few years ago. Unlike After Effects, Fusion is node based compositor. This means more flexibility and less complexity. However, there is a steep learning curve. Thankfully, we’ll have a deeper dive into Fusion with Tony Gallardo in a few weeks.

In the meantime, you can check out Damien Allen’s take on the new Fusion tools.

DaVinci Resolve 15 - Shared Nodes
Shared Nodes on the Color Page

DaVinci Resolve 15 also includes new tools for color grading. These include shared nodes, improved noise reduction, dust busting, and more. On the Fairlight page, there are new tools for Automatic Dialog Replacement.

DaVinci Resolve 15 - Automatic Dialog Replacement
ADR on the Fairlight Page

Alexis Van Hurkman Presentation

Alexis Van Hurkman demonstrated a number of these new features at the Faster, Together Stage at NAB. He joked that this was a “small year” for Resolve. As we know DaVinci Resolve has seen major updates around NAB for the last few years. This year was no exception.

During his presentation, Alexis covered major changes to the Edit, Color, Fairlight and Fusion Pages. If you are a fan of Blackmagic Design, this presentation is well worth the watch. You can download the Public Beta of DaVinci Resolve 15 right now from their website.

To see more from the Faster, Together Stage, check out fastertogether.com


Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick, the photographer

Profile Picture
Patrick Southern
author
Patrick Southern is Chief Workflow Officer at LumaForge. He is also a documentary editor and has worked on projects for A&E, National Geographic, and the Lifetime Movie Network.

You Might Also Like

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick, the photographer
Distribution

Through a Different Lens: Stanley Kubrick, the photographer

Long before becoming one of the 20th century’s most renowned motion picture directors, Stanley...
Why Your Brand Will Reinvent the Industry
NAB Show

Why Your Brand Will Reinvent the Industry

The Importance of Personal Branding As editors, it is easy to focus on the...
Getting Started with HitFilm Pro – Lesson 1 – Welcome
Post Production

Getting Started with HitFilm Pro – Lesson 1 – Welcome

I’m a big fan of HitFilm.  And I thought that I would start a...
Faster, Together Presents Steve Hullfish
NAB Show

Faster, Together Presents Steve Hullfish

Steve Hullfish at Faster, Together Steve Hullfish has interviewed some of the tops minds...

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of