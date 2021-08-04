When it comes to digital media production and marketing, few people have quite the experience as Mykim Dang (pronounced ME-kim). She’s produced work for such companies as Facebook and in her role as Executive Producer of video production at America’s Test Kitchen, she’s helped create and distribute content for one of the premier brands in the world of cuisine. In this in-depth interview with her, we cover a wide range of topics related to producing content for a YouTube channel with about 1.3 million subscribers. We also dive into her thoughts related to diversity in the industry, the Bon Appetit and Reply All podcast fiasco, and why she thinks David Fincher has been the most profound influencer on the evolution of streaming video.

How to make a serious beef lasagna (I could’ve used this video back in my college days. You’ll have to listen to the podcast to get this reference.)

Also back on the show this week is actress, musician, and filmmaker Sapna Gandhi, head of content at the film collective We Make Movies. If you’re interested in applying for the film competition she mentioned, go to wemakemovies.org/competition.

