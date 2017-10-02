Creating Custom Shape Icons in Motion

This Week on MacBreak Studio

By Mark Spencer October 02, 2017 Post Production

This week on MacBreak Studio, I show Steve Martin from Ripple Training how to create custom shape icons in Motion.

What does that even mean? Well, in Motion’s Library, there is a Shapes category: these are simple shape objects like a star, hexagon, heart, arrow, and more that you can add to your project and take advantage of all the properties of these vector-based shapes to do things you can’t do with images, like scale them to any size, manipulate the control points, change the fill and outline, and animate them with shape behaviors.

You can even add shapes that you make yourself to the library, but your own custom shapes won’t appear with the nifty icon that lets you quickly identify the shape without needing to click on it. If you have a lot of these, it quickly becomes tedious to locate the shape you want.

Luckily you can create your own shape icons, and it’s pretty simple. First, you want to start with a project that has a custom square resolution; I like 500 by 500 pixels. Then, add your custom shape to the project and scale it to fit. You can leave it as is, or you can modify it to make it look better as an icon – perhaps giving it a different color or an outline.

Once it’s ready, you export the current frame as a .png file in order to maintain the transparent background. The next step is important: you need to name this exported image with the same name as the shape in the Library.

So where to put it? In the Finder, navigate to User > Library > Application Support > Motion > Library. Here’s where all user-generated library content lives. So just drop the exported .png file into the Shapes folder inside the Library folder. Now, you’ll notice there’s already a file in that folder with the same name – but that’s the shape object itself, and it has a .molo extension (that may not be visible).

Go back to Motion, and check out the Shapes category in the Library: there’s your new custom icon, ready to go! All the good details in the video above. Have you been meaning to get more familiar with Motion? Check out our Warp Speed Motion for Final Cut Pro X Editors tutorial, it’s just the ticket to get productive, fast.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Term of the week: Eyeline match

Mark Spencer

Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an Apple-certified Master Trainer, and consults for corporations and individuals. He is the author or co-author of a half-dozen books on motion graphics and editing from Peachpit Press and writes for ProVideo Coalition. He maintains www.applemotion.net, a resource for Motion. Mark has an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

You Might Also Like

Creating 3D Text Reveals in Motion

Creating 3D Text Reveals in Motion

September 15, 2017
Creating a Tilt-Shift Effect in Final Cut Pro X

Creating a Tilt-Shift Effect in Final Cut Pro X

September 07, 2017
Generic Screen Replacements in Motion and Final Cut Pro X

Generic Screen Replacements in Motion and Final Cut Pro X

August 31, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails