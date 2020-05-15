We break down the fundamentals of color management so that your chartreuse can go to Photoshop and back and still look chartreuse

Color management is a chaotic web of confusion for many artists. Most of this is a result of industry misinformation rather than anything inherently difficult in the subject. Well, fear not: we have the everyman’s guide to color management fundamentals. In this video, moviola.com’s Stickman goes over the entire color management workflow from removing input LUTs, through linear color corrections and compositing, to application of a final delivery LUT.

Then check out our amazing webinar with Peter Postma of Filmlight, where he breaks down some of the science in a way that’s understandable to mortals. As with everything at moviola.com, it’s all free all the time.