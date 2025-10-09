Crossgating from 2017 is out; the new Mic Bleed remover is in.

Back in 2017, I first covered Auphonic’s Crossgating tool in My multitrack crossgating audio workflow to eliminate crosstalk. Now, Auphonic, has gone further with its Mic Bleed Remover as part of its multitrack sessions. Auphonic states: «We first tried to solve this years ago with our Crossgate – a smart gate that muted bleed when it detected it. It worked, but only in ideal conversations: one person talking at a time, clean room, no overlaps. Real-world recordings are messier. People interrupt. Tracks drift. Rooms echo. We weren’t satisfied with our old model, so we decided to build something entirely new. Our new Mic Bleed Removal model takes a completely different approach. It’s the first system that actually understands your session – not just mutes it.»

Auphonic continues:

«Instead of processing each track in isolation, it listens to all tracks together and learns what belongs to each microphone. It then removes only the parts that came from other mics, keeping track noise, ambience, music and everything else intact.

This allows it to handle even difficult cases: overlapping speech, misaligned tracks, strong bleed, and background noise. The result is clean, separated voices that still sound natural, with all the original ambience and timing preserved.

The new model is fully deployed and available right now in all Auphonic Multitrack productions.»

For more information and to hear samples (before and after), visit the Auphonic page here.

Lee este artículo en buen castellano

Auphonic agrega su «Eliminador de filtraje entre micrófonos» a sus herramientas

