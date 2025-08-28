Scott Simmons, Katie Hinsen & Michael Kammes are back to talk about the latest news in production, post production, entertainment, tech and beyond.

The Alan Smithee Round Table crew kicked off its fourth season by reflecting on the summer’s developments and explore some of the transformative trends that are shaping the entertainment industry. They talk through the innovative work being done at Sphere, with Hinsen sharing her experiences working on the Sphere’s production of Wizard of Oz that is designed to be a fully immersive experience rather than just a movie screening. They also discuss the contentious Adobe Creative Cloud pricing changes sparked by the integration of AI tools, which are being defined by cloud-based AI functionalities that incur additional costs due to the substantial infrastructure required.

“AI in any shape or form is not free,” said Kammes.

The group also discussed the nascent venture capital fund founded by industry veterans Seth Hallan and Leon Silverman and shared their dream new product or service (if only they had a million dollars to invest) that would solve their post production woes.

