Glenn Garland is joined by Russell Griffin for an in-depth conversation centered on Griffin’s work editing the revival sequel to the iconic sitcom “Frasier” that also explores his Emmy- and Eddie-winning career as an editor.

A five-time Emmy nominee, Griffin won (2024) both the Primetime Emmy and the ACE Eddie for editing episodes of the multi-camera comedy series “How I Met Your Father.” The following year he won his second ACE Eddie award for an episode of the comedy series Frasier. Russell’s impressive credits also include. “Mad About You,” “The Upshaw’s” and “Family Reunion.”

He has been nominated for an Emmy once again for his more recent work on “Frasier,” where he also serves as associate producer, further highlighting the integral role editors now play beyond post-production. He mentioned that he frequently attended live shoots with a studio audience, providing real-time feedback on coverage needs that further connected him with the entire production.

“You’re working arm in arm with the other showrunners to be a true advocate for making the show better in every sense,” he explained.

