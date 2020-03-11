The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

On todays episode Steve talks with editor Nick Emerson about “Emma.” Nick has worked on a number of films including “Ordinary Love”, “Lady Macbeth” & “Greta.” You can listen to the full episode below:

