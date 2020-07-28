Nominees of the 2020 Emmy Editing Awards with links to interviews

Congratulations to all of the editors who were just nominated for Primetime 2020 Emmy Awards. Many have been on Art of the Cut in the past. Which ones do you want to hear from next? Answer in the comments and we’ll try to land interviews.

Links to previous interviews are included for any show or editor previously featured in Art of the Cut.

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+

Andrew S. Eisen, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor

Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+

Jeff Seibenick, Editor

Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix

Vikash Patel, Editor

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix

Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix

Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor

Katheryn Naranjo, Editor

Succession • DC • HBO

Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO

Bill Henry, Editor

Venya Bruk, Additional Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO

Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

Insecure • Lowkey Trying • HBO

Nena Erb, ACE, Editor

Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video

Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor

Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV

Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Start Spreading The News • Pop TV

Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks

Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor

Dane McMaster, Editor

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC

Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV

Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC

Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC

Joseph Fulton, Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix

Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks

Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO

Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO

David Eisenberg, Editor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO

Anna Hauger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central

Mike Choi, Editor

Tom Favilla, Editor

Nikolai Johnson, Editor

Mark Paone, Editor

Erin Shannon, Editor

Catherine Trasborg, Editor

Einar Westerlund, Editor

Robert York, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix

Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS

Brad Gilson, Editor

Chester G. Contaoi, Editor

Jon Alloway, Editor

Pi Ware, Package Editor

Brian Forbes, Package Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO

Ryan Barger, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn • HBO

Anthony Miale, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix

Lindsay Utz, Editor

Apollo 11 • CNN

Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films

Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor

Zoe Schack, Editor

The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN

Chad Beck, ACE, Editor

Devin Concannon, Editor

Abhay Sofsky, Editor

Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO

Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor

Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor

James Lee Hernandez, Editor

Brian Lazarte, Editor

Scott Hanson, Editor

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix

Doug Abel, ACE, Editor

Nicholas Biagetti, Editor

Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor

Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor

Daniel Kohler, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX

Samantha Diamond, Editor

Dan Hancox, Editor

Karl Kimbrough, Editor

Ian Kaufman, Editor

Kevin Benson, Editor

Josh Young, Editor

Jon Bilicki, Editor

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix

Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor

Tony Zajkowski, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1

Jamie Martin, Lead Editor

Michael Roha, Editor

Paul Cross, Editor

Michael Deis, Editor

Ryan Mallick, Editor

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS

Michael Greer, Supervising Editor

Chad Bertalotto, Editor

Evan Mediuch, Editor

James Ciccarello, Editor

Jacob Teixeira, Editor

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo •

Matt Reynolds, Editor

David Chalfin, Editor

Mike Abitz, Additional Editor

Eric Lambert, Additional Editor

Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor

Dan Williams, Additional Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix •

Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor

David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor

Kate Hackett, Editor

Daniel McDonald, Editor

Mark Morgan, Editor

Sharon Weaver, Editor

Ted Woerner, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel

Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor

Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor

Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor

Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor

Ralf Melville, Editor

Alexandra Moore, Editor

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic

Matt Edwards, Editor

Jennifer Nelson, Editor

Tony Diaz, Additional Editor

Matt Mercer, Additional Editor

Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor

Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1

Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor

Yali Sharon, Editor

Kate Smith, Editor