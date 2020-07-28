Post Production

Nominees of the 2020 Emmy Editing Awards with links to interviews

Steve Hullfish
July 28, 2020
Congratulations to all of the editors who were just nominated for Primetime 2020 Emmy Awards. Many have been on Art of the Cut in the past. Which ones do you want to hear from next? Answer in the comments and we’ll try to land interviews.

Links to previous interviews are included for any show or editor previously featured in Art of the Cut.

Ozark

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series

The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+
Andrew S. Eisen, Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor
Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor

The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Jeff Seibenick, Editor

Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix
     Vikash Patel, Editor

Ozark • Wartime • Netflix
     Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor

Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix
     Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Katheryn Naranjo, Editor

Succession • DC • HBO
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor

Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO
     Bill Henry, Editor
Venya Bruk, Additional Editor

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO
     Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor

Insecure • Lowkey Trying • HBO
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV
Trevor Ambrose, Editor

Schitt’s Creek • Start Spreading The News • Pop TV
     Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor

What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks
     Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, Editor

art of the cut podcast eps 49 "What We Do In The Shadows" & "I Am Not Ok With This" Editors Dane McMaster & Yana Gorskaya, ACEOutstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series

The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor

One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC
Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor

Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC
     Joseph Fulton, Editor

Emmy nominee Watchmen

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix
     Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor

Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks
     Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO
     Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor

Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO
     David Eisenberg, Editor

Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO
     Anna Hauger, Editor

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central
Mike Choi, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Robert York, Editor

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix
Jeff U’Ren, Editor

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS
Brad Gilson, Editor
Chester G. Contaoi, Editor
Jon Alloway, Editor
Pi Ware, Package Editor
Brian Forbes, Package Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO
Ryan Barger, Editor

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn • HBO
Anthony Miale, Editor

Apollo 11 VR HD: First StepsOutstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory • Netflix

Lindsay Utz, Editor

Apollo 11 • CNN
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor

Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor
Zoe Schack, Editor

The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN
Chad Beck, ACE, Editor
Devin Concannon, Editor
Abhay Sofsky, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor

McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO 
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor
Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor
James Lee Hernandez, Editor
Brian Lazarte, Editor
Scott Hanson, Editor

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix 
     Doug Abel, ACE, Editor
Nicholas Biagetti, Editor
Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Daniel Kohler, Editor

Art of the Cut Podcast with the editing team behind The Last DanceOutstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program

LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
Samantha Diamond, Editor
Dan Hancox, Editor
Karl Kimbrough, Editor
Ian Kaufman, Editor
Kevin Benson, Editor
Josh Young, Editor
Jon Bilicki, Editor

Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor

Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS

Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor

Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo •

Matt Reynolds, Editor
David Chalfin, Editor
Mike Abitz, Additional Editor
Eric Lambert, Additional Editor
Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor
Dan Williams, Additional Editor

Art of the Cut Podcast with the editing team behind Deadliest CatchOutstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program

Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix •
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor

Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Ralf Melville, Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor

Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic 

Matt Edwards, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Mercer, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1 
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Kate Smith, Editor

 

