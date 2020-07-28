Congratulations to all of the editors who were just nominated for Primetime 2020 Emmy Awards. Many have been on Art of the Cut in the past. Which ones do you want to hear from next? Answer in the comments and we’ll try to land interviews.
Links to previous interviews are included for any show or editor previously featured in Art of the Cut.
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series
The Mandalorian • Chapter 2: The Child • Disney+
Andrew S. Eisen, Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 4: Sanctuary • Disney+
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE, Editor
Dylan Firshein, Additional Editor
The Mandalorian • Chapter 8: Redemption • Disney+
Jeff Seibenick, Editor
Ozark • Fire Pink • Netflix
Vikash Patel, Editor
Ozark • Wartime • Netflix
Cindy Mollo, ACE, Editor
Stranger Things • Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt • Netflix
Dean Zimmerman, ACE, Editor
Katheryn Naranjo, Editor
Succession • DC • HBO
Ken Eluto, ACE, Editor
Succession • This Is Not For Tears • HBO
Bill Henry, Editor
Venya Bruk, Additional Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm • Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry • HBO
Steve Rasch, ACE, Editor
Insecure • Lowkey Trying • HBO
Nena Erb, ACE, Editor
Lynarion Hubbard, Additional Editor
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo… • Prime Video
Kate Sanford, ACE, Editor
Tim Streeto, ACE, Editor
Schitt’s Creek • Happy Ending • Pop TV
Trevor Ambrose, Editor
Schitt’s Creek • Start Spreading The News • Pop TV
Paul Winestock, CCE, Editor
What We Do In The Shadows • Resurrection • FX Networks
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Editor
Dane McMaster, Editor
Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series
The Conners • Slappy Holidays • ABC
Brian Schnuckel, ACE, Editor
One Day At A Time • Boundaries • Pop TV
Cheryl Campsmith, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • We Love Lucy • NBC
Peter Beyt, ACE, Editor
Will & Grace • What A Dump • NBC
Joseph Fulton, Editor
Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie • Netflix
Skip Macdonald, ACE, Editor
Mrs. America • Phyllis • FX Networks
Robert Komatsu, ACE, Editor
Watchmen • A God Walks In To Abar • HBO
Henk Van Eeghen, ACE, Editor
Watchmen • It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice • HBO
David Eisenberg, Editor
Watchmen • This Extraordinary Being • HBO
Anna Hauger, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah • Trump’s Coronavirus Address (Bloopers Included) And Trevor’s Audience Tribute Song • Comedy Central
Mike Choi, Editor
Tom Favilla, Editor
Nikolai Johnson, Editor
Mark Paone, Editor
Erin Shannon, Editor
Catherine Trasborg, Editor
Einar Westerlund, Editor
Robert York, Editor
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones • Netflix
Jeff U’Ren, Editor
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor • PBS
Brad Gilson, Editor
Chester G. Contaoi, Editor
Jon Alloway, Editor
Pi Ware, Package Editor
Brian Forbes, Package Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Eat Shit Bob! (segment) • HBO
Ryan Barger, Editor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • The Journey of ChiiJohn • HBO
Anthony Miale, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program
American Factory • Netflix
Lindsay Utz, Editor
Apollo 11 • CNN
Todd Douglas Miller, Editor
Beastie Boys Story • Apple TV+ • Pulse Films
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Editor
Zoe Schack, Editor
The Last Dance • Episode 1 • ESPN
Chad Beck, ACE, Editor
Devin Concannon, Editor
Abhay Sofsky, Editor
Ben Sozanski, ACE, Editor
McMillion$ • Episode 3 • HBO
Jody McVeigh-Schultz, Supervising Editor
Lane Farnham, Supervising Editor
James Lee Hernandez, Editor
Brian Lazarte, Editor
Scott Hanson, Editor
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness • Cult Of Personality • Netflix
Doug Abel, ACE, Editor
Nicholas Biagetti, Editor
Dylan Hansen-Fliedner, Editor
Geoffrey Richman, ACE, Editor
Daniel Kohler, Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program
LEGO Masters • Mega City Block • FOX
Samantha Diamond, Editor
Dan Hancox, Editor
Karl Kimbrough, Editor
Ian Kaufman, Editor
Kevin Benson, Editor
Josh Young, Editor
Jon Bilicki, Editor
Queer Eye • Disabled But Not Really • Netflix
Ryan Taylor, Lead Editor
Tony Zajkowski, Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race • I’m That Bitch • VH1
Jamie Martin, Lead Editor
Michael Roha, Editor
Paul Cross, Editor
Michael Deis, Editor
Ryan Mallick, Editor
Survivor • It’s Like A Survivor Economy • CBS
Michael Greer, Supervising Editor
Chad Bertalotto, Editor
Evan Mediuch, Editor
James Ciccarello, Editor
Jacob Teixeira, Editor
Top Chef • The Jonathan Gold Standard • Bravo •
Matt Reynolds, Editor
David Chalfin, Editor
Mike Abitz, Additional Editor
Eric Lambert, Additional Editor
Jose Rodriguez, Additional Editor
Dan Williams, Additional Editor
Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program
Cheer • God Blessed Texas • Netflix •
Arielle Kilker, Supervising Editor
David Nordst rom, Supervising Editor
Kate Hackett, Editor
Daniel McDonald, Editor
Mark Morgan, Editor
Sharon Weaver, Editor
Ted Woerner, Editor
Deadliest Catch • Cold War Rivals • Discovery Channel
Rob Butler, ACE, Supervising Editor
Isaiah Camp, Supervising Editor
Ben Bulatao, ACE, Editor
Joe Mikan, ACE, Editor
Ralf Melville, Editor
Alexandra Moore, Editor
Life Below Zero • The New World • National Geographic
Matt Edwards, Editor
Jennifer Nelson, Editor
Tony Diaz, Additional Editor
Matt Mercer, Additional Editor
Eric Michael Schrader, Additional Editor
Michael Swingler, Additional Editor
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked • The Ball Ball • VH1
Kendra Pasker, Lead Editor
Yali Sharon, Editor
Kate Smith, Editor
Filmtools
Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!Shop Now