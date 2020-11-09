Not everything has hard edges. Not everything has the same width of feathered edge. Here’s how to mask those objects properly.

When you’re compositing an object into a scene, you will quickly find that not all of its edges are clean and sharp – some are blurry or “feathered.” Also, not all portions of that edge have the same amount of sharpness or feathering. Example may be a person standing stationary, but waving their arms: Their legs would have a relatively sharp edge, but the motion blur surrounding their moving arms would require a feathered edge to more convincingly blend that person into a new background.

The tool to deal with this challenge in After Effects is known as Variable Mask Feathering. Here’s how to apply it: