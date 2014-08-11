After Effects and Alexa – Part 2

Working with Arri Log C footage in After Effects

By Chris Zwar August 11, 2014 Post Production

The Arri Alexa is a hugely popular digital camera, but it records footage in a proprietary Arri colourspace called Log C.  While there are many ways of working with Log C footage in After Effects, none of them are immediately obvious – and if you’re new to log colourspaces then it can be a bit of a shock to import a footage file and see it looking flat and washed out.

The bigger issue is if you have to deliver a Log C file out of After Effects, because again there is no obvious way to do a round trip.  While this may not be a common situation, if it’s something you’re asked to do it’s something you need to do correctly.

Looking at the best way of working with Log C footage opens up a whole can of worms to do with colourspace and colour management, and so this video presentation has expanded out into two comprehensive parts.

In part 1, I introduce the problems that different colourspaces pose.  Colour can be such a confusing subject that it’s important to define exactly what we’re talking about.  This gives us a solid base to understand what Log C footage is, why it’s useful, and what we need to do to work with it.  This isn’t exactly simple, so part 1 is an overview of colourspaces, colour management, 32bit float images, and logarithmic file formats.  It’s all of the background information you should have to work with colour professionally.

In part 2, I specifically look at the Arri Log C colourspace, and compare different methods of working with it in After Effects.  While I have my preferred workflow, it’s worth noting some other approaches.  And at the very end, I do a quick demonstration to show that the actual process only takes a few seconds.

However I also understand that not everyone wants to sit through 40 minutes of video and listen to someone waffle on about colourspaces just to be shown a few mouse clicks.  So I’ve also put together a very short cutdown that demonstrates what I think is the best technique.  The expurgated version cuts out all of the explanation and comparisons and demonstrates the most elegant workflow in about 3 minutes.

 

 

As I mention in the video, I haven’t found the right combination of settings to use with a LUT from Arri.  If you know how to do this then please let me know in the comments below!

The LUT generator on the Arri website can be found here.

There are many resources out there on colour management, and if you’re after some that are more precise and in-depth, then start here:

Adobe article on colour management in After Effects.

Arri website page on Log C and rec709 colourspaces.

Information on the Kodak Cineon format.

 


Tags:
Share:

Color Correction for Photo and Video

After Effects and Alexa – The Expurgated Version

Chris Zwar

Chris was born a geek, and was lucky enough to own a Commodore 64 at a time when the number of students at his primary school who owned a computer could be counted on one hand. Upgrading to an Amiga with the onset of the desktop video revolution, Chris began experimenting with digital graphics and animation in his bedroom, and incorporating them into his high-school video productions.

You Might Also Like

Classic Course: Instant Sex

Classic Course: Instant Sex

September 04, 2017
REVIEW – MacCaption from Telestream

REVIEW – MacCaption from Telestream

August 30, 2017
X-Particles Paint Streaks

X-Particles Paint Streaks

August 28, 2017

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "After Effects and Alexa – Part 2"

Notify of
avatar
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Jeff
Jeff

Great video! Do you have any idea why the color management options would be greyed out? I’m unable to get the third method working because of this.

This guy on the adobe forums illustrates the problem perfectly:
https://forums.adobe.com/thread/2124355

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 15, 2016 1:24 PM
Chris Zwar
Chris Zwar

Apologies but no – I have also had the same problem. There is nothing I can add that isn’t covered in the thread. I ended up using the ‘colour profile converter’ plugin as opposed to setting the profile in the interpret options, but it’s not as elegant.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 18, 2016 5:28 AM
Steve MacMillan
Steve MacMillan

All you have to do is use a LogC to Rec709 LUT as the top adjustment layer, then disable to render.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
July 26, 2016 6:28 PM
Chris Zwar
Chris Zwar
Did you watch the videos? Yes I suggest that as an option, but unless the LUTs have changed since I made them – and they may have – the Arri LUTs do not preserve any overbright information and so you are losing detail and defeating the purpose of working with Log footage in the first place. The main reason I went to the trouble of making these videos is because LUTs don’t work very well in AE, but LUTs are the main way other software apps deal with colourspace. No so with Adobe. If you are given LogC footage with… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 18, 2016 5:19 AM
Sandesh
Sandesh

Thanks for theinfo.

I got an alexa logc chroma footage and i want to composite over a bg (which is an image or a video downloaded from the internet) hence it is not logc how do I treat those bgs or how to I interpret them in ae?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 17, 2016 1:15 PM
Chris Zwar
Chris Zwar
The key is to ensure each item you import is correctly interpreted. If you are using images or videos from the internet then they will probably be either sRGB or Rec709, and After Effects should interpret them correctly without you having to do anything. If not, just right click the items in the project window and select ‘interpret’, then choose the correct colour profile from the colour management tab. It is uncommon for footage to be incorrectly interpreted by After Effects, but LogC is one such example. But you can happily imported all sorts of different clips with different colourspaces… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
August 18, 2016 5:25 AM
Weston Jones
Weston Jones
Terrific video, thanks so much! Wish I would have found it sooner. I’ve already done a bunch of compositing in after effects that mixes Log C footage and sRBG DSLR footage, as well as lighting and other effects with solids etc created within AE. My method has been using an adjustment layer with Lumetri utilizing an input LUT as a top guide layer to make all the layers underneath into the same look. I’m using two different LUT’s for the two major locations in my film. I’m using “Alexa Default LOG to REC 709” and the “Alexa V3 K1S1 LOG… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
September 14, 2017 7:30 PM
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails