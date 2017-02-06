Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Sorenson Squeeze Integration

by Kevin P. McAuliffe February 06, 2017 Post Production

I always love viewer questions, as it sometimes challenges me to delve deeper into an application that I thought I knew every nook and cranny of, and this tutorial is one of those lessons.  A viewer was put in the position of having to re-set something up that a previous editor had done, the only problem was, that editor was now gone, and the writer had no idea what they had done to set up the Sorenson Squeeze integration.  Well, in this lesson we take a look at the process, and if you’re a Sorenson Squeeze user, this tutorial could very well save you a ton of time off every Squeeze export you need to do!  Enjoy!

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

