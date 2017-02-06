I always love viewer questions, as it sometimes challenges me to delve deeper into an application that I thought I knew every nook and cranny of, and this tutorial is one of those lessons. A viewer was put in the position of having to re-set something up that a previous editor had done, the only problem was, that editor was now gone, and the writer had no idea what they had done to set up the Sorenson Squeeze integration. Well, in this lesson we take a look at the process, and if you’re a Sorenson Squeeze user, this tutorial could very well save you a ton of time off every Squeeze export you need to do! Enjoy!

Channel: www.youtube.com/letseditMC_avid

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/LetsEditwithMediaComposer

Twitter: @kpmcauliffe

e-mail: kevinpmcauliffe@gmail.com