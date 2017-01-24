The following are Oscar nominees with links to Art of the Cut interviews with the film editors involved. ART OF THE CUT would like to thank each editor for their participation and congratulate them for their contributions to this year’s nominated films and nominees.
Best Picture
Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Fences (Hughes Winborne, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Lion
Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame, Editor)
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame, Editor)
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Film Editing
Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Hell or High Water
La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Moonlight
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange (Sabrina Plisco, Wyatt Smith, Editors)
The Jungle Book (Mark Livolsi, Editor)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)
Best Sound Editing
Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
