2017 Oscar Nominees with links to ART OF THE CUT editors

Best Editing, Best Picture, Best Director, Best Sound Editing and Mix, Best VFX

by Steve Hullfish January 24, 2017 Post Production

The following are Oscar nominees with links to Art of the Cut interviews with the film editors involved. ART OF THE CUT would like to thank each editor for their participation and congratulate them for their contributions to this year’s nominated films and nominees.

Director Denzel Washington on the set of Fences.

Best Picture

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Fences (Hughes Winborne, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land  (Tom Cross, Editor)
Lion
Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame, Editor)
Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea  (Jennifer Lame, Editor)
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Amy Adams (right) as Louise Banks in ARRIVAL by Paramount Pictures

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
Hell or High Water
La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)
Moonlight

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story..Stormtroopers..Ph: Jonathan Olley..© 2016 Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange (Sabrina Plisco, Wyatt Smith, Editors)
The Jungle Book (Mark Livolsi, Editor)
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)
La La Land  (Tom Cross, Editor)
Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)
Hacksaw Ridge  (John Gilbert, Editor)
La La Land  (Tom Cross, Editor)
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

 

Links to the rest of the Art of the Cut series can be found at THIS LINK , or follow me on Twitter @stevehullfish

Also, the Art of the Cut interviews have been curated into a book that is available now for pre-order.

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

ART OF THE SHOT: Christian Sebaldt, ASC

Steve Hullfish

Steve Hullfish

Steve Hullfish has been producing and editing award-winning television since the mid-1980s. He has written five books, and edited two theatrical feature films (both Number One New Movies in the US). He has lectured at NAB, DVExpo and the Master Editor seminars. He has edited on Avid since 1992 and was named to Avid’s first group of Master Editors. His client list includes: Universal Studios, Sony Pictures, NBC, PBS, Turner Networks, The Oprah Winfrey Show, “Investigative Reports” and “Cold Cases” with Bill Kurtis for A&E, Jim Henson Home Entertainment, Major League Soccer, The Chicago Cubs, Wilson Sporting Goods and Exxon/Mobil.

You Might Also Like

ART OF THE CUT with Maryann Brandon, ACE on cutting Passengers

ART OF THE CUT with Maryann Brandon, ACE on cutting Passengers

- on January 20, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with Thelma Schoonmaker on Silence.

ART OF THE CUT with Thelma Schoonmaker on Silence.

- on January 14, 2017
ART OF THE CUT with Manchester by the Sea’s Jennifer Lame

ART OF THE CUT with Manchester by the Sea’s Jennifer Lame

- on January 11, 2017