The following are Oscar nominees with links to Art of the Cut interviews with the film editors involved. ART OF THE CUT would like to thank each editor for their participation and congratulate them for their contributions to this year’s nominated films and nominees.

Best Picture

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)

Fences (Hughes Winborne, Editor)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)

Lion

Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame, Editor)

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)

Damien Chazelle, La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea (Jennifer Lame, Editor)

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Film Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)

Hell or High Water

La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)

Moonlight

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange (Sabrina Plisco, Wyatt Smith, Editors)

The Jungle Book (Mark Livolsi, Editor)

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)

Best Sound Editing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)

La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival (Joe Walker, Editor)

Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert, Editor)

La La Land (Tom Cross, Editor)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Jabez Olssen, Editor)

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

