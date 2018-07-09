Post Production

X-Particles Bubble Tank

Learn how to generate both natural, and custom text shaped bubbles using X-Particles.

Profile Picture David Torno July 09, 2018

I’m back at it again with more X-Particles creations. Today is all about bubbles. I have been trying to create more natural looking bubbles digitally for awhile now, and I finally stumbled onto a decent solution.

Today I share with you the process to make a flip domain tank, a couple of simple emitters, a few modifiers, and some Cinema4D Xpresso just cause I like it. Building a bubble tank wasn’t actually as difficult as I thought originally. For years I had been over thinking it.

About a year ago I had worked on a big animated DCEU logo intro project. You can see bad cell video capture of the final piece on YouTube, or better quality at the beginning of the Wonder Woman movie. I was responsible for all of the smoke, energy, nebula, fluid, and particle effects for the piece. One particular shot I had to take a brute force method approach. I had created X-Particle bubbles via displaced sphere geometry that was mapped onto lots of particles. It worked, but it was tremendously heavy to deal with. Wish I had known what I know today.

Experimenting with X-Particles has been my greatest past time lately, and the bubbles problem had popped up to the front of my brain recently. I tried a few things before settling in on the solution I explain in the video. I really like the look, and movement of them. This bubble build is also decently lightweight to work with and render too.

X-Particles bubble sample render. Rendered with Redshift3D.

This sample render was a promo I made for this tutorial. It uses MoText source geometry to create the words as bubbles. They interact just as easily as the traditional style bubbles do.

Tutorial


Documentary Sound – 28 Weeks of Post Audio Redux

Replacing a Sky in Final Cut Pro X

David Torno
David Torno is a Visual Effects professional based in Los Angeles, California. His work over the years has included commercials, feature films, music videos, and multimedia projects. During his free time, David enjoys expanding his…

