VFX Basics with Vegas Pro

Vegas Pro has a palette full of video effects

By Bobby Grubic September 15, 2017 Featured, Post Production

In our third look at MAGIX Vegas Pro we’re looking at a bit more depth when it comes to effects and adding some pizazz to your video. Like many other NLEs, Vegas Pro has a palette full of video effects (more can be added via the Vegas plug-ins) that can be applied using a clip by clip method. You can also apply effects to an entire track without using the adjustment layer way of working that some other NLEs use. But the design of Vegas takes effects one step further and lets you apply effects to the entire project which can give you more options during the edit. If you wanted to apply something like a vignette or color correction to the entire edit you could do that by applying the effect to the video master output.

Like many things in Vegas Pro there are several ways to achieve any task and the flexibly of Vegas Pro means an editor can really tailor the application to how he or she likes to work.

Finally, we’ll render an output as Vegas Pro provides many different output options for exporting your edit for broadcast, the web or any number of video services.

You can also watch other videos from this series below.

Introducing Vegas Pro

VEGAS Pro Editing Basics


Classic Course: Working with “Pulldown” Footage

proDAD’s Mercalli V4 Stabilizr at IBC 2017

Bobby Grubic

Bobby B. Grubic is a multi-regional Emmy Award Winner, and recipient of numerous production and marketing awards. Bobby’s creative development, directing and production experience includes: TV commercial productions, documentaries, biographies, film and Internet/Online video projects for domestic and international markets. He graduated from Nashville’s nationally recognized MTSU Recording Industry and TV Production program and Professional Producing Program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

