VEGAS Pro Editing Basics

VEGAS Pro is very customizable, which means it can be adjusted to meet many different editors’ needs

By Bobby Grubic August 15, 2017 Featured, Post Production

In this second episode looking at VEGAS Pro, we’re going to look at Editing Basics. Vegas is very similar to a lot of other track-based non-linear editors as it includes displays for viewing your source footage as well as the edit in the timeline. It’s also a tool-based editor as you’re able to achieve different tasks in the timeline based on the tool you have chosen. The toolbar is the place for all of those tools. In addition to what Vegas calls the Normal Edit Tool, editors familiar with other NLEs will recognize the Slip and Slide tools as well as the Time Stretch/Compress Tool among others that might be new to Vegas editors. The Time Stretch/Compress Tool is a powerful and quick way to apply velocity to your media events (clips) by simply dragging the edges of the clip on the timeline, which will recalculate the original footage velocity (speed) and create instantly fast- or slow-motion effects.

And like some other NLEs, the Vegas timeline and manipulating clips in the Vegas timeline operates with a familiar click and drag of clips in the timeline (or events as Vegas calls them), clip edges and edit points. Selecting multiple clips as well as snapping will be more familiar behaviors for the veteran editor moving to Vegas Pro.

What might be new to editors just getting their feet wet with Vegas Pro are things like built-in fade handles for both video and audio and a unique way to create a transition between video clips. Vegas Pro’s heritage as a very powerful audio editing and mixing tool is evident with a feature that allows you to automatically create a transition between two clips just by dragging one clip onto another. Depending on your preferences and settings (Vegas Pro is very customizable to meet many different editors’ needs), dragging one clip onto another can create an audio dissolve or a video dissolve / transition. These dissolves / transitions are also customizable with different fade types and transition effects. It’s a great way to save clicks, if you’re working in a project that requires a lot of audio and video transitions.

You too can practice the basics of video editing with Vegas Pro by downloading a free trial.

Click here to watch the first part of this series, Introducing Vegas Pro.

You can watch the finished FINAL STOP trailer here.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Share:

FLEXTour, a new curve-able LED display

Samsung SSD T5 fits in your pocket

Bobby Grubic

Bobby B. Grubic is a multi-regional Emmy Award Winner, and recipient of numerous production and marketing awards. Bobby’s creative development, directing and production experience includes: TV commercial productions, documentaries, biographies, film and Internet/Online video projects for domestic and international markets. He graduated from Nashville’s nationally recognized MTSU Recording Industry and TV Production program and Professional Producing Program at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

You Might Also Like

VR will change the way we see live events

VR will change the way we see live events

August 16, 2017
Digital Sprockets transfers & restores classic Mexican films

Digital Sprockets transfers & restores classic Mexican films

August 15, 2017
VR, AR and More at SIGGRAPH 2017

VR, AR and More at SIGGRAPH 2017

August 13, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails