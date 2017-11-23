I have used VEGAS Pro for more than ten years, and a big part of the reason I use it as my “go-to” NLE above any other choice is that it really is a comprehensive all-in-one set of tools. It actually lets you finish the whole project from the beginning to the end within one software package. Adobe Premiere Pro, Avid Media Composer, Apple Final Cut Pro X and Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve are all great in their own way, but they all have shortcomings that force users to rely on other tools to finish their project. VEGAS Pro is the NLE of choice for many editors because they can do everything they need to in this single tool, all while being more customizable with features that no other NLE can match.

To showcase some of these distinctions and advantages, I’ve put together videos that lay out a few basic elements in VEGAS Pro to get you familiar with the workspace and default layout, explored some VEGAS Pro Editing Basics and took viewers through the palette full of video effects in VEGAS Pro. Those videos are a great place for anyone unfamiliar with the tool to start, but I want to show you how VEGAS Pro stacks up with the competition in plain detail. To see some of these distinctions for yourself, watch the video below to get a better understanding of the customization options that are available, which features in VEGAS Pro are distinct, how simple it is to make adjustments to your setup and plenty more.

This video should give you a real sense of the power and capabilities of many of the features in VEGAS Pro, but of course it’s just a brief look at how and why the NLE stands out when compared to some of the other options. At a very high level, VEGAS Pro is easier to learn and understand than any other NLE out there, and can be handled by anyone. For an even better sense of what these differences and distinctions look like when compared to the competition, take a look at the chart below.

Feature VEGAS Pro Adobe Premiere Avid Media Composer 8 Apple Final Cut Pro X Da Vinci Resolve Ease of Use Application Scripting Customizable User Interface Full-featured DAW on broadcast level A broad selection of top-notch video effects Hi-class DVD/Blu-ray Disc authoring Best value-for-money pricing

Some of the info in this chart might be a matter of perspective and preference, but it nonetheless lays out the sort of capabilities and expectations that any professional editor should have from their NLE. In the video above, I made a conscious effort to show you how the ability to customize your interface is unmatched, but all of the NLEs listed are customizable to one degree or another. However, VEGAS Pro has specific features and functions that provide indisputable advantages which are not available in any other system.

As an example of something that is completely unique to VEGAS Pro, the hamburger menus give users the ability to define their visible button sets throughout the application. It’s just one of the features that makes the VP user interface far more flexible and customizable than Premiere, FCP X, or Avid.

To further illustrate the kind of innovation you’ll find in the system, look no further than the scripting features, which have been available in VEGAS Pro for many years now. This feature allows users to write or buy a script that automates just about anything you can do in VP. Editors can automate repetitive tasks, such as adding a fade-in/fade-out to 100 events in a timeline.

And of course, no other NLE provides a digital audio workstation feature set as robust as the tools in VEGAS Pro, and I’m not aware of anyone who uses Premiere, FCP X, or Avid as an audio-only tool.

All in all, VEGAS Pro has capabilities that are not available in any other NLE along with features that are just as powerful if not more so than the competition. The modern intuitive user interface and organic timeline-editing workflow delivers a completely customizable experience that provides the ultimate flexibility. It’s been designed with professional users in mind, to support our preferred workflow. That’s something you can see and feel after spending even a little bit of time with it.

That’s me though. I use VEGAS Pro a lot for my independent filmmaking, music and corporate videos, but will it work for you? That’s impossible to say, but since you can find out for free, I can guarantee that making the effort will be worth your time.

