Timo Fecher

I’ve been a filmmaker ever since I can remember. I love telling stories. During my studies in film production and digital media, I got more and more interested in the art of Motion Graphic Designs that tremendously helped me to improve my movies and storytelling skills. I’ve been a self-employed VFX- and Motion Graphics Artist for almost ten years and I still love my job. I’ve worked on numerous projects for small companies right up to big and famous movie and game production studios. With “Crossfeyer” and the “Motion Graphics Design Academy” I wanted to establish a platform to support creativity and to encourage artists by improving their skills with innovative training.