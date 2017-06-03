Term of the week: Second sticks

There’s more to slating than just clapping a stick

By moviola.com June 03, 2017 Production

In this week’s free glossary entry from moviola.com we look at the on-set protocol surrounding the use of “second sticks.” As always, click through to watch.

About moviola.com

moviola.com is a resource dedicated to the art of filmmaking, and only filmmaking. It covers every aspect from pre-production to final delivery. Its Coffee Break Film School focuses on core competencies, while other features like the Glossary of Terms and Compendium provide a visual reference library for understanding specific techniques and industry jargon.

