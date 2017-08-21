You see it on just about every clapboard ever made. But what does it stand for? Find out in this week’s free visual glossary term from moviola.com.
Moviola Annual Membership
In Stock, Order Today
$55.00Shop Now
Was This Post Helpful:
You see it on just about every clapboard ever made. But what does it stand for? Find out in this week’s free visual glossary term from moviola.com.
In Stock, Order Today
Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!
Leave a Reply
Be the First to Comment!