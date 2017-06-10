Term of the week: Hi Boys

By moviola.com June 10, 2017

No, not the flirtatious greeting of a fifties starlet. Instead, the Hi boy is a staple of production lighting.
Click here to watch this week’s visual glossary term from moviola.com.


June 01, 2017
May 30, 2017
March 28, 2017
