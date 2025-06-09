DPs and gaffers had a ton to explore at the Nanlux booth at Cine Gear 2025, where three new products were being showcased. The new Nanlux Evoke 600C, 150C as well as a new 15-degree beam reflector for the 5000B represent the sort of practical innovation that makes a difference on productions of all sizes.

Details for the Evoke 600C and the Evoke 150C

The Evoke 600C and 150C represent a significant leap forward in LED technology. Both lights feature an all-new, advanced light engine and an integrated all-in-one design, ensuring optimal performance and seamless integration into any workflow. Both have been designed with an all-new light engine that ensures unparalleled color rendition and consistency, empowering cinematographers and gaffers to realize their precise creative visions with confidence.

These lights also feature a rugged, all-in-one design with an integrated power supply, streamlining setup and breakdown on professional sets. Additionally, their IP rating provides all-weather protection, making them reliable tools capable of withstanding the elements in both studio environments and challenging remote locations.

To enhance versatility, the Evoke 600C will come equipped with a robust Bowens mount, offering broad compatibility with a wide range of existing light modifiers. The more compact Evoke 150C, on the other hand, will utilize the smaller yet highly adaptable FM mount ecosystem. Nanlux has also optimized power consumption, particularly with the 150C, to meet the diverse needs of productions. This smaller fixture is lighter, more affordable, and can be easily powered from standard household outlets, presenting a significant advantage for independent filmmakers and smaller crews.

Precision and Control

Not to be outdone, the highly anticipated PJ-NLM-15/30 Projector is a new accessory designed to provide precision and control over light output to enable professionals to sculpt light with unprecedented accuracy for their creative visions. This accessory offers a tighter and punchier light output compared to the 30 and 45-degree options.

Engineered to fit into a wide range of Nanlux fixtures, this new solution is a great fit for anyone that needs precise beam shaping and crisp, clean cuts of light. Its advanced optical design allows for razor-sharp projections, enabling users to create distinct patterns, accentuate specific areas, or achieve dramatic lighting effects that were previously challenging to realize.

The Nanlux PJ-NLM-15/30 Projector has been engineered with precision optics that deliver a remarkably even field of light, minimizing aberration for consistently clean light projection. Its variable beam angle allows for seamless transitions from a tight, focused spot to a wider, more encompassing beam (15 to 30 degrees), adapting effortlessly to diverse shooting scenarios. Furthermore, the projector features integrated shutter blades for effortless control over light spill, enabling precise shaping of the light beam into various forms, and a dedicated gobo slot to project textures, logos, or intricate patterns, opening up a world of creative possibilities.

Built with Nanlux’s renowned commitment to quality, the PJ-NLM-15/30 boasts durable construction, ensuring it can withstand the rigors of professional use on set for reliable and long-lasting performance. It also offers seamless compatibility, designed for quick and secure attachment to compatible Nanlux fixtures, which enhances overall workflow efficiency.

Powerful Additions to the Nanlux Ecosystem

Expect all these new Nanlux products to ship by Q3 2025. They’re designed as color-accurate, weather-resistant tools for a wide range of lighting needs, so whether you’re setting up a studio or lighting up a remote location, these new additions will seamlessly integrate into the Nanlux ecosystem, providing professionals with the lighting power and flexibility they need.