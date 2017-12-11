If we simplify the question about sensor resolution, we are always met with an interesting fork in the road. In order for digital sensors to achieve a large format aperture, there are essentially two main options:

Increase the pixel pitch and plot them on a larger target, maintaining the same resolution Shrink the pixel pitch and plot them on a larger target

In the first choice, if you were to increase or expand the size of each pixel and spread them out, you would notice an increase in contrast as well as introduce additional artifacts that make the image appear to have a “duotone” effect due to macro blocking that would render the images very sharp (this is a common problem with large electronic signage). However, when you shrink the pixels and plot them on a bigger target as in choice two, something interesting happens…

Smoothness.

That’s the word our DPs seem to keep circling back to. Somewhat serendipitously, “smoothness” is also a common word used to describe what the still photography market has experienced as they, too, have transitioned to an increase in resolution coupled with a decrease in pixel size. Most people (photographers and cinematographers) generally prefer the benefits of large format when shooting images. The irony is, in order for the large format properties to work, your resolution automatically goes up .

This is a key concept to unpack because the general consensus among artists is to assume that resolution is the goal of making a better sensor when in fact, it’s merely a result . In order to provide smother images with a noticeable increase in field of view and depth of field control, resolution must go up. Yet when this happens to the polygons forming pixels on a CMOS imager, the increase in pixels actually lowers contrast and increases transition from one code value to the next. That transition then allows a sensor to better apply its fixed dynamic range values across more area (particularly smaller areas), which effectively increases the dimensionality of an image (what we qualify as smoothness) because a smoother transition gives the illusion of increased depth.

An over-simplified way of saying it is you can’t assign all available dynamic range to an element that can’t be resolved. An increase in resolution increases precision, which allows more available dynamic range to be applied to subtle areas of the frame creating more transition.

Here’s how these concepts play out in a very basic chain-equation:

Increased sensor size = increased resolution (provided the pixels remain small)

Increased resolution + sensor size = increased magnification (improving field of view and depth of field characteristics)

Increased magnification = more dimensional separation (z-depth creative control)

Increased dimensional separation = increased precision placement for color application

Increased color application = more granular transitions (from bit to bit)

More granular transitions = less contrast (less binary or coarse bit transition)

Less contrast = less perceived sharpness

Less perceived sharpness means images appear smoother

The above concept does not mean that lower resolution cameras produce poor images. That is simply not true, nor do I believe that. However, the above chain equation explains why higher resolution, when coupled to a larger target, creates smoother results. And in the pursuit of increased quality and precision, the higher resolution image is going to have more of a positive impact than people may initially suspect.

The most common criticism I hear from skeptics in regard to DXL and RED’s 8K sensor program is that it’s going to make images sharper to the point that you’re going to see inside the pores of a face. But when they come back from a shoot, it is common to hear artists say, “These are some of the best images I’ve ever shot.” What’s more, the DXL program has an extremely high repeat customer factor to which cinematographers are returning for their 4th or 5th shoots on this sensor. When they ask us what is going on that makes this 8K image look so good, I ask them if they have a still camera. Many DPs now carry the Fuji GFS or SONY Alpha series cameras, with the a7R I and a7R II being among the most popular. When they make the connection between what their still cameras can do, with their high megapixel count, and DXL’s large 8K sensor, they begin to consider that resolution may not be their enemy. In fact, many describe DXL as the first cinema camera that takes images that look like some of the best still cameras on the market… only now they can move.

It has been said by many, “We don’t want more pixels, we want better pixels.” This language confuses me. So I challenge supporters of this concept to define “better pixel.” A conclusion we come to is that a better pixel has higher precision with better, brighter, more colorful, controllable output. What we have learned with RED over the past few years is that a better output requires a better input. So in the interest of achieving a better pixel, the system that can capture a superior input (resolution included) will always produce a superior output.

-Michael Cioni

Senior Vice President of Innovation

Panavision & Light Iron