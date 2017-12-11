Now, after a long discussion with Panavision and Light Iron, I think I have my answers: (1) resolution, and (2) optics.

Part 1 of this series is all about…

RESOLUTION: IT’S DETAIL, NOT SHARPNESS

Years ago, a lens expert told me that there are two things in lens design that are mutually exclusive: contrast and resolution. “You can have more of one than the other,” he told me, “but you can’t have lots of both.” And then he walked away and left me hanging.

Thanks to materials provided by Panavision I think I’ve solved this personal mystery.

Nearly two years ago I attended a press presentation on the new Panavision 8K DXL camera. Michael Cioni of LightIron spoke of many things that day, but what stuck in my mind is that “resolution is not sharpness.” He showed examples of 8K images that looked stunning, but didn’t look sharp.

The image above was captured digitally using a Phase One camera with a Leaf digital back. The original file is a 600MB+ file that is too large to host on PVC servers, so I’ve cropped a few 740px wide sections (the maximum width PVC can display within a page) to illustrate that sharpness and resolution are not the same.

Every one of those stills was cropped out of that single large 11K image, but they don’t look sharp at all. And, indeed, any sufficiently high resolution image should not look terribly sharp, because sharpness comes about as the result of contrast. This is one of the better descriptions of sharpness that I’ve found, and the bottom line is that an image with crisp steps between tones or hues is considered “sharp.” That does not mean that high resolution images are automatically sharp, because the more steps a camera and lens system can capture across a transition from bright to dark, or from one color to another, the smoother they will look.

Low resolution images look sharp because they are unable to capture all the nuances of those tone and hue steps, compressing subtle detail beyond the ability of the system to capture into larger, coarser, more abrupt transitions.

The same is true of lenses. Many are good at what is called “large structure contrast,” which means that they reproduce coarse detail with a lot of contrast but may not capture much fine detail. Tone and hue transitions are abrupt, which results in perceived sharpness. High resolution lenses capture more detail across transitions, with the result that they feel smoother and lower in contrast.

I know of a very expensive line of lenses that have a reputation for extreme sharpness and contrast, and yet if one measures them against a competing brand of lenses that is known for softer images and lower contrast, one will find that the “soft” lenses capture more fine detail than do the “sharp” lenses. There’s nothing wrong with this, as we shouldn’t choose lenses based solely on how they reproduce lines on a chart, but it’s good to understand why one’s tools act the way they do, especially when the reasons are counter intuitive.