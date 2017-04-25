NAB 2017: Rip-Lock

Cable management is important, people!

By Bruce A Johnson April 25, 2017 NAB Show, Production

Few things are worse on a shoot than having your cables spilling all over the place.  Rip-Tie has been around for a long time, and they have just upped their game by about 1000%.  Full disclosure:  I got to keep the product used in the demo.

 


A 1981 graduate of the Boston University College of Communication, Bruce A. Johnson got his first job in broadcast television at WFTV, an ABC affiliate in Orlando, FL. While there, he rose through the ranks from teleprompter operator to videographer, editor, producer and director of many different types of programming. It was in the early 1980’s that he bought his first computer – a Timex/Sinclair 1000 – a device he hated so much, he promptly exchanged it for an Atari 400. But the bug had bitten hard. In 1987, Johnson joined Wisconsin Public Television in Madison as a videographer/editor, and still works there to the present day. His responsibilities have grown, however, and now include research and presentations on the issues surrounding the digital television transition, new consumer technology and the use of public television spectrum in homeland security. He freelances through his company Painted Post MultiMedia, and has written extensively for magazines including DV and Studio Monthly.

