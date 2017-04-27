NAB 2017: Musings on Miracles

How did we get here?

By Bruce A Johnson April 27, 2017 NAB Show, Production

Behold: a miracle. This is my well-worn Sony EA50-U camera.  It’s a APS-C chip with an Alpha/E-mount, and I have used and tortured it horribly.

 

That picture was shot in the NAB press room, at the end of my three days of shooting for PVC.  Let’s have a look into the viewfinder, shall we?

In the upper-left corner you’ll notice the battery indicator at 100%.  In the upper-right corner you’ll notice that I have 266 minutes of recording left on my 64Gb chip.  Again, this picture was taken *after* three days of shooting for the dozen or so videos I have just posted (and thanks for watching, by the way.)

 

 

 

Call me easily amused, but this blows my mind.  I NEVER charged the battery in three days, and I never cleaned off the chip.  To be fair, I wasn’t shooting hour-long takes of anything (at least, not on purpose – hey, it happens) but still, to come from a world of tape decks and 20-minute 3/4″ Umatic tapes and BP-90 nicad deck batteries that might last 30 rolling minutes to where we are now in 35 years is very, very cool.  And if anything the pace of progress just keeps on growing.

Nothing is perfect, though.  The lens that came with the EA50-U is slow, not easily focused and can’t do a creep zoom to save its life (plus it gets longer and shorter like a trombone if you zoom in on something.)  Luckily, it appears Sony might be doing something about that.

Meet the alpha-mount Sony 18-110mm lens.  Sure, at f4 it’s pretty slow, but the gain-up on the EA50-U is fairly clean, it wouldn’t kill me to put up a light once in a while.  Finally there is an alpha-mount lens out that actually feels right for broadcast work.  So…my birthday is in August.  <hint hint>  (Thanks to Alan Lugo at the B&H booth for letting me mount the lens on my camera for a quick look-see.)

 

 

 

Here’s the last photo, of the camera at the Science March on Washington the previous Saturday.

It rained almost all day, and despite the valiant use of plastic shopping bags, the camera got totally soaked.  Didn’t slow the machine down one bit.  Amazing.

We work with miracles each and every day.  Let’s take some time to appreciate that.

 

 

 

 

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

NAB 2017: Contour Design Rollermouse Red plus

Five Killer DaVinci Resolve 14 Features

Bruce A Johnson

A 1981 graduate of the Boston University College of Communication, Bruce A. Johnson got his first job in broadcast television at WFTV, an ABC affiliate in Orlando, FL. While there, he rose through the ranks from teleprompter operator to videographer, editor, producer and director of many different types of programming. It was in the early 1980’s that he bought his first computer – a Timex/Sinclair 1000 – a device he hated so much, he promptly exchanged it for an Atari 400. But the bug had bitten hard. In 1987, Johnson joined Wisconsin Public Television in Madison as a videographer/editor, and still works there to the present day. His responsibilities have grown, however, and now include research and presentations on the issues surrounding the digital television transition, new consumer technology and the use of public television spectrum in homeland security. He freelances through his company Painted Post MultiMedia, and has written extensively for magazines including DV and Studio Monthly.

You Might Also Like

Adding C-Log to Canon 5D MkIV: NAB 2017 Video

Adding C-Log to Canon 5D MkIV: NAB 2017 Video

April 27, 2017
Blueshape Reveals Rugged Powerstation: NAB 2017

Blueshape Reveals Rugged Powerstation: NAB 2017

April 27, 2017
Blueshape Shows Off Granite Mini Batteries: NAB 2017 Video

Blueshape Shows Off Granite Mini Batteries: NAB 2017 Video

April 27, 2017
  • Jim_Feeley

    Geez, you’ve really gotten your money’s worth out of that camera. Have you started looking for a replacement or you going to stick with the EA50-U for a while?

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails