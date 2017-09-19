Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Creating Night from Day with BCC and Sapphire 10

By Kevin P. McAuliffe September 19, 2017

As pretty much everyone knows, I’m a big user of both BCC and Sapphire.  I just worked on a project this morning that utilized effects from both packages, and the same goes for just about every project that I work on, and I thought that we would have some fun in this lesson, and take a look at how to create a shot that I see tons of tutorials about on the internet, and that is how to create a night shot from a day shot.  It’s actually a pretty simple technique if you have the right tools, and BCC and Sapphire are definitely the right tools for this job.   Many people will watch this tutorial and think “Hey, I can do this without 3rd party effects!”, but stick around until the end to see why you’re going to want to use these awesome tools to create this cool effect!  Enjoy!

Devin Allen’s new book: A Beautiful Ghetto

Kevin P. McAuliffe

Kevin P McAuliffe is a three time North American ProMax award winning editor and a Media Composer editor for over 15 years. He is a featured trainer at MacProVideo and is also one of the Senior Editor’s at MIJO in Toronto, Canada, with current clients including Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, Walt Disney Pictures and E1 Entertainment to name a few. He can also be found helping out on the Avid Community forums in the Media Composer & Symphony Get Started Fast forum.

