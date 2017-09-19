As pretty much everyone knows, I’m a big user of both BCC and Sapphire. I just worked on a project this morning that utilized effects from both packages, and the same goes for just about every project that I work on, and I thought that we would have some fun in this lesson, and take a look at how to create a shot that I see tons of tutorials about on the internet, and that is how to create a night shot from a day shot. It’s actually a pretty simple technique if you have the right tools, and BCC and Sapphire are definitely the right tools for this job. Many people will watch this tutorial and think “Hey, I can do this without 3rd party effects!”, but stick around until the end to see why you’re going to want to use these awesome tools to create this cool effect! Enjoy!

