Effects work is always a tricky thing for Media Composer editors. If you’re just starting out, you’re going to find out very quickly that the core effects in Media Composer, unless you plan on working only with the 3D warp tool, just won’t cut it, and you’re going to need to go third-party, if you want to get some respectable looking work done. Boris FX (and Boris Continuum Complete specifically) has always given Media Composer editors the essential tools and effects they need to handle just about any effects job thrown their way. With that being said, their effects pipeline has always focused on BCC effects, and with the inclusion of Sapphire in the Boris FX family, some “under the hood” changes needed to be made to Media Composer, so that editors using both packages, can combine effects stacks (BCC & Sapphire), to really create the looks that editors want, without the need to go to After Effects. In this lesson, I give you demo of the new effects pipeline inside of BCC, and how easy it is to incorporate Sapphire, into that effects workflow! Enjoy

