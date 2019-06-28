Like the movies it makes, the Hollywood film industry is home to both heroes and villains. Do business in Hollywood and you’ll quickly meet some villains, but hopefully some heroes as well. Ed Phillips was by all accounts one of the good ones. His good humor, charm, and integrity made him loved by everyone in the biz.

We were lucky enough to interview Ed a couple of years back about his history in the business. We’re reposting it here; it gives a glimpse of the charm that made Ed so well liked. He’ll be deeply missed.

