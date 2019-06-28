Uncategorised

Honoring Ed Phillips – video interview

A tragic loss to the film industry, we pay tribute to Matthews Studio Equipment president and co-founder Ed Phillips

Profile Picture moviola.com June 28, 2019

Like the movies it makes, the Hollywood film industry is home to both heroes and villains. Do business in Hollywood and you’ll quickly meet some villains,  but hopefully some heroes as well. Ed Phillips was by all accounts one of the good ones. His good humor, charm, and integrity made him loved by everyone in the biz.

We were lucky enough to interview Ed a couple of years back about his history in the business. We’re reposting it here; it gives a glimpse of the charm that made Ed so well liked. He’ll be deeply missed.


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

Discover DragonFly: your professional camera into a Virtual World

Profile Picture
moviola.com
PVC Staff
Established in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape…

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of