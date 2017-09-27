GoPro New Product Announcements LIVE STREAM Event!

Join us Thursday 9/28 at 9am PDT for the Live Stream event!

By Jeff Foster September 27, 2017 Featured, Production


Thursday, Sept 28 at 9:00am PDT GoPro is having a LIVE product announcement event here in San Francisco. Join us here for streaming video of this event below:

The live show will begin at 9AM PST but viewers can start tuning in at 8:30AM PST. There will be music and a countdown clock to the beginning of the show.

I’ll be in the audience at the live presentation covering all the new announcements and getting to spend the day hands-on with new products and will be following up this weekend with the results!

My ProVideo colleague Jose Antunes will be posting the full product press releases here on PVC shortly after the live event with more info.

Stay tuned for updates after the event!


Vitec acquires Lowepro and JOBY

Jeff Foster

Jeff Foster has written and contributed to several books and magazines, and has been producing motion graphics, photography and creative design for major corporations, television and film for more than 20 years. See his full bio and content at http://PixelPainter.com

