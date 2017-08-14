Free moviola.com course for August: Camera Support

After all, your camera has to sit somewhere

By moviola.com August 14, 2017 Production

Camera Support is possibly more important these days than the camera you’re shooting with. Anyone with a little room left on their credit card these days can pick up a decent digital cinema camera, but capturing a stable shot or a cinematic move…well that requires more than a $40 set of sticks you pick up at the local electronics retailer.

This month’s free course from moviola.com gives an overview of the camera support tools available, beginning with correct counterbalance, leveling and deployment of tripods, and continuing on to dollying movements and a look at the various dollies available to the modern filmmaker, including the Dana dolly and the slider.

Follow this link to watch the videos. And while you’re there, sign up for a free 14 day trial of everything that moviola.com has to offer, including the full set of courses on cinematography. (There’s a five minute tour available from the dashboard when you log in.)


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Tags:
Share:

Sony releases Catalyst Version 2017.2

The Shift Pack by Alpaka; A New Camera Backpack For Travelers?

moviola.com

You Might Also Like

Zephyr Drone Flight Training Review by Little Arms Studios

Zephyr Drone Flight Training Review by Little Arms Studios

July 27, 2017
Canon EOS 6D MKII webinar, June 29, 2017

Canon EOS 6D MKII webinar, June 29, 2017

June 29, 2017
A Weekend With RHOdium FSND Filters By Schneider Review

A Weekend With RHOdium FSND Filters By Schneider Review

June 20, 2017

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails