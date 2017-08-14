Camera Support is possibly more important these days than the camera you’re shooting with. Anyone with a little room left on their credit card these days can pick up a decent digital cinema camera, but capturing a stable shot or a cinematic move…well that requires more than a $40 set of sticks you pick up at the local electronics retailer.

This month’s free course from moviola.com gives an overview of the camera support tools available, beginning with correct counterbalance, leveling and deployment of tripods, and continuing on to dollying movements and a look at the various dollies available to the modern filmmaker, including the Dana dolly and the slider.

Follow this link to watch the videos. And while you’re there, sign up for a free 14 day trial of everything that moviola.com has to offer, including the full set of courses on cinematography. (There’s a five minute tour available from the dashboard when you log in.)

