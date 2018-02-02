Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker Brian Aichlmayr 

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to filmmaker Brian Aichlmayr about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Brian Aichlmayr: Brian Aichlmayr and I am from Houston, Texas

Primary role on set?

Brian Aichlmayr: 1st Assistant Camera

Person in the industry that is on the top of his or her game in your role.

Brian Aichlmayr: I’m not sure how to answer, I’ve always like following Evan Luzi, creator of theblackandblue.com but he hasn’t updated in awhile. Other than that fellow 1sts on instagram.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on? – Could be local TV spot or YouTube piece.

Brian Aichlmayr: The most recent large commercial I did was the Adidas: Calling all creators commercial with the 24 athletes around the table talking. DP from Ghost in the Shell shot it, they started the multi city commercial in Houston. Fun job. Lots of camera notes.

Best craft services food?

Brian Aichlmayr: Topo Chico!

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Brian Aichlmayr: Oh so many, I love Movi jobs, done quite a few with Adidas here lately. Guess the most interesting was working the super bowl 51 last year for Fox Sports. I was on the field during the celebration after the patriots won.

When you arrive at set, What’s the first thing you do?

Brian Aichlmayr: Try to get breakfast and a coffee! Or start unloading and get it soon after.

Whats the first thing you do on set?

Brian Aichlmayr: Either build my Yeager Sr I got from filmtools or unload my cart from the truck.

How did you break into this industry?

Brian Aichlmayr: I went to film school at Houston Community College Northwest and eventually had the opportunity to work as a grip on a very low budget feature. Later that year the same director made another low budget film and I worked again as a grip. One day the AC onset couldn’t show up so the DP, Larry McKee asked if I wanted to pull focus that day as it was a light day. I did and he then became my mentor for a few years to come and I worked on expanding my knowledge onset and work on my skills as a AC from then on.

What challenges have you faced?

Brian Aichlmayr: The changes in technology, every year we seem to be getting new cameras, new wireless tech and easier/ better ways to tell our stories. Staying up to date with the constant changes tends to take quite a bit of my off time researching and finding out what commercial will use which new or old piece of gear. Being in Houston, we do not have as large of a film base as people may think and so getting my hands on certain pieces of gear has always been a challenge. So, I tend to be quick to figure out how things work and adapt my workflow to utilize gear as it becomes available.

Do you have a piece of essential gear that you don’t leave without?

Brian Aichlmayr: Usually it’s my Yeager Sr Camera cart that I bought from Filmtools, but everyday I don’t get to use it and so I would say my Arri belt and pouch that I bought from Filmtools.

Current TV obsession?

Brian Aichlmayr: Vikings!

Do you binge-watch new shows or pace them out?

Brian Aichlmayr: Depends on my work schedule, right now I have a few episodes to catch up on Vikings and so I will end up binge watching those.

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Brian Aichlmayr: Rent as the market keeps changing.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Brian Aichlmayr: Own as those will be a constant use no matter how the cameras change. Especially if they are vintage. I’ve noticed quite a few projects utilize these types of lenses.

What is your preferred camera system? Lenses?

Brian Aichlmayr: Alexa Mini with Cooke Panchros

What are you currently working on?

Brian Aichlmayr: Just finished a feature film in Argentina called Palau “the Luis Palau story”

What advice would you give to people interested in this industry?

Brian Aichlmayr: Never give up, push the bounds of knowledge and be humble to your peers as they ultimately will be your support in getting you through job to job.

Where can people follow you on social?

Brian Aichlmayr: Follow me on Instagram @brianaichlmayr to see my camera builds I utilize per project I do or my website at www.brianaichlmayr.com

