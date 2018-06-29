With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Dan Rubottom about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Dan Rubottom: Dan Rubottom, Houston, Texas

What is your primary role on set?

Dan Rubottom: Director or DP

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Dan Rubottom: Can I only pick one? Other than Deakins? Bradford Young.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Dan Rubottom: I just finished DP’g my first full feature film in Argentina. It’s slated for theaters in October – primarily in Latin America. I also shot and edited the TV openings for Joel Osteen for 18 years, Horizon & Beautiful Things to name a couple.

Best craft service food?

Dan Rubottom: Scrambled eggs and avocados.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Dan Rubottom: The movie I just shot, Palau. It was an amazing and pivotal experience for me.

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Dan Rubottom: Get a coffee! and then right away, walk through the first scene with my 1st AC to get the camera placed and then the Gaffer so he can get his crew moving (when I’m the DP).

How did you break into the industry?

Dan Rubottom: While in college studying TV Production, I worked at a studio where I operated cameras for a daily live TV show. I also got to shoot and edit spots and personal stories on Betacam and 1” tape – learning from real working pros – even winning an Addy in my senior year. I learned the ‘why’ in class, while I learned the ‘how’ on the job. Then, I got a call asking me to produce a new show called Time 2, which was an intense, yet rewarding boot camp, that’s where I really learned to produce big productions, shoot and edit – fast.

Current TV obsession?

Dan Rubottom: The Crown was pretty great, the lighting is just gorgeous. Wormwood – good story – cool camera angles.

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Dan Rubottom: A little of both.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Dan Rubottom: Resolve Mini Panel and Flanders DM240

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Dan Rubottom: Rent the high-end ones. Nice to own something small to capture personal projects.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Dan Rubottom: Rent cinema glass, maybe buy some DSLR glass.

What is your preferred camera system?

Dan Rubottom: Alexa

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Dan Rubottom: Be a problem solver, but don’t be a know it all. Be good to people – The Golden Rule. Learn your craft well and it will open doors for you.

Where can people see your work?

Dan Rubottom:

danrubottom.com

Vimeo.com/danrubottom

Where can people follow you on social?

Dan Rubottom: IG, Twitter, FB, Vimeo: @danrubottom

Want to be featured as a Filmmaker?

Tell us your story to be featured as a Filmmaker online. Reach out to Filmtools via Instagram messages or tag us in your photos on Instagram, Twitter, & Facebook!

Was This Post Helpful: