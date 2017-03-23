Mike Matzdorff

Mike Matzdorff was the first assistant editor on the first major film edited on Apple’s Final Cut X software and wrote a book on the experience loaded with real world tips, tricks, and proven workflow techniques. He’s also a writer, director and editor. Mike has spent over 20 years in editing rooms of feature films and Emmy winning television shows, including, Fight Club, Analyze This, Last Comic Standing and Monk. Mike lives in Los Angeles and is currently working in animation, some of which has been nominated for a 2016 Annie Award.