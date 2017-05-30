Quick Tip: Replace your Dana Dolly washer

Save time and your sanity

By Matthew Jeppsen - DP Notes May 30, 2017 Production

I love my Dana Dolly. She’s quick to setup and tear down, rock solid, affordable to rent or own, and works with virtually any size speedrail or pipe. Dana rigs easily on combo stands, you can roll her around on short combos or slider stands with casters, and she makes overhead 90-degree look-down shots a breeze. In short, Dana rocks.

But one thing that always bugged me from day one was the size of the washer that ships with the stock kit. It’s juuuust a touch too small to easily cover the mounting hole on the dolly, and I have always find myself fumbling to center it up as you screw in the tripod tie-down.

So I went down to my local hardware store to find a larger washer to add to the Dana kit. Surely they would have several to choose from! And I quickly learned that large fender washers of that size are not readily available at most hardware stores. After spending a few more hours online looking for a washer replacement, and ordering a several different sizes that didn’t work so well, I’ve finally located The Perfect Dana Dolly Washer. You’re welcome, world.

This washer is the perfect Dana Dolly replacement washer. With an Inner Diameter of 1.562″, an Outer Diameter of 3.500″, and a Nominal Thickness of 0.140″, this magical stainless steel ring will cost you just $5.07 genuine US Dollars. This gorgeous hunk of stainless steel is guaranteed to improve your love life, increase your day rate, and save your sanity (note: guarantees not guaranteed). If you own a Dana Dolly, you want this washer, and it wants you. It’ll fit right into the case, and now you can use the original as a backup.

As a side note, Dana Dolly recently announced new portable pipe kit. This kit includes six 39″ track sections that screw together to give you plenty of track in a small package. I handled it at NAB, and it’s smartly engineered with junctions that join smoothly. Good for small vehicles, or travel where you can’t rent speedrail locally. Check it out.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with

Dana Dolly Portable Camera Dolly System - Complete "Rental" Kit w/ Custom Case

In Stock, Order Today

$1,155.00

Shop Now

Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Share:

Think Tank Photo: new StreetWalker and TurnStyle backpacks

DP Lance Murphey wins MK18-55mm Fujinon

Matthew Jeppsen - DP Notes

Matt Jeppsen is a working DP with over a decade of experience in commercials, music videos, and documentary films. You can view Matt’s cinematography reel and contact info at www.mattjeppsen.com and editorial ethics statement at provideocoalition.com/ethics-statement

You Might Also Like

Hail Veydra

Hail Veydra

May 27, 2017
Squeeze Your Quasars With This One Cool Trick

Squeeze Your Quasars With This One Cool Trick

May 27, 2017
Win an Epiphan AV.io 4K Video Grabber from Videoguys.com

Win an Epiphan AV.io 4K Video Grabber from Videoguys.com

May 25, 2017
  • JohnCummings

    Very helpful…Thanks!

    • Matt Jeppsen

      Glad to hear it!

  • Barry Goyette

    thanks for this. I’ve spent the last 5 years “thinking” about going down to a machine shop so I could spend $100 for a washer of the right size. Frankly I wish DD would just make something that connects via a couple of screws to the dolly plate. My guess is most folks use either the mitchel mount OR one of the bowl mounts on a regular basis…

    • Matt Jeppsen

      They actually do have new bowls that connect to the dolly plate. They’ll screw in “permanently” but can also be removed with tools if need be. Look in the Dana Dolly store

PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails