Creating a blood knife effect

Old school is still often the best school, as we learn here with the secret of the blood knife

Too often these days productions turn to CG to get their effects work done, when tried and true practical gags are more realistic, faster, and cheaper. Here we take a look at the blood knife effect, a knife that leaves a trail of blood wherever it travels. This is a whole lot less painful than actually cutting your actors, and comes with less prison time.

We turn to visual effects legends Gene Warren III and Phil Hartmann to uncover the insider secrets to creating a blood knife effect. What’s great about this effect is it requires little more than a cheap toy knife, some plastic tubing, and metallic duct tape. Oh, and maybe a massive tub of movie blood.

