Too often these days productions turn to CG to get their effects work done, when tried and true practical gags are more realistic, faster, and cheaper. Here we take a look at the blood knife effect, a knife that leaves a trail of blood wherever it travels. This is a whole lot less painful than actually cutting your actors, and comes with less prison time.

We turn to visual effects legends Gene Warren III and Phil Hartmann to uncover the insider secrets to creating a blood knife effect. What’s great about this effect is it requires little more than a cheap toy knife, some plastic tubing, and metallic duct tape. Oh, and maybe a massive tub of movie blood.

This video is just part of the massive collection of over 3,000 FREE videos available at moviola.com. Be sure to check out our compilation of videos from around the web, as well as our premium filmmaking courses and crazy fast quick start survival guides to all the most popular digital video applications.

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with

Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now