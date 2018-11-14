After a little time in Beta with Blackmagic RAW, Blackmagic Design surprised URSA Mini Pro shooters. Today Blackmagic Design released Camera 6.0 update which improves the ISO range of URSA Mini Pro, adding an ISO 3200 option in the camera that makes it even better in low light. In addition, there are new 2:1 monitoring frame guides, HDR metadata support via SDI, and the ability to lock timecode from the SDI input. Other improvements include better in-camera playback, improved status display for off-speed recording, better frame guides, added Blackmagic Design Generation 4 Color Science support to URSA Viewfinder and URSA Studio Viewfinder, updated certified media card list and more.

Yep, Blackmagic has finally given their flagship camera an ISO over 1600 and it’s all because of the new Blackmagic RAW. Again, it appears Blackmagic is ensuring URSA Mini Pro owners and operators are getting the most out of their cameras. What is especially cool to me is we will soon see the positive effects of Blackmagic RAW on the Pocket Cinema Camera 4K which already has an impressive ISO range and dual native ISOs.

Blackmagic Camera 6.0 update is available now as a free download from www.blackmagicdesign.com/support

Improvements for URSA Mini Pro

Improved ISO range on URSA Mini Pro.

Improved in-camera playback.

Improved status display info for off-speed.

Improved responsiveness of color corrector.

Improved timecode support.

Improved metadata support.

Improved shutter metadata.

Add HDR metadata support in SDI stream.

Add 2:1 monitoring frame guides.

Add ability to lock timecode from SDI Input.

Add frame guide options in SDI Camera Control Protocol.

Fixed LCD clean feed record indicator bug.

Fixed stills bug.

Updated URSA Mini and SDK manual.

New features for URSA Viewfinder

Add Generation 4 Color Science.

Add 4.6K Film to Extended Video LUT.

Add support for 2:1 frame guides.

Improved anamorphic frame guides.

Improved false color.

Fixed Extended Video 6.0 Beta LUT bug.

General performance improvements.

New features for URSA Studio Viewfinder

Add Generation 4 Color Science.

Add 4.6K Film to Extended Video LUT.

Add support for 2:1 frame guides.

Improved anamorphic frame guides.

General performance improvements.

Sorry, no new features in 6.0 for other camera models.