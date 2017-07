Which NLE is best? It’s a question that has been asked often and is rarely answered objectively. In this panel, Scott Simmons, Michael Kammes, Bill Davis, and Oliver Peters attempt a balanced approach to the question. The also debate whether or not the NLE affects the finished product. Which NLE do you think will win? Does your editing software determine how creative you can be? Find out in this panel of some of post production’s smartest minds.

