LAS VEGAS, NV – April 9, 2018 – NAB Booth SL14917 – AKITIO announced today at the NAB show several new products to their already impressive Thunderbolt™ 3 line-up. New products include a Thunderbolt 3 10GbE docking station, an 8-bay hardware RAID enclosure, a dual-slot PCIe box, and a RED camera Mini-Mag reader. These new products are ideal for the content creator audience at NAB who have an insatiable appetite for fast, scalable storage and connectivity options to optimize workflow.

The new Thunder3 Dock Pro features a 10GbE port, a DisplayPort port, three USB 3.1 ports, an eSATA port, an SD Card reader, a C-Fast card reader, and two Thunderbolt 3 Ports for daisy chaining. The Thunderbolt 3 ports provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

Storage hungry creators will love the new 8-bay Akitio OTTO, a 2.5”/3.5” drive enclosure that features a slot for a SAS/SATA controller card, thereby allowing it to be ordered either with hardware RAID SAS or with the non-RAID SATA options. The Akitio OTTO also features a DisplayPort port and two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy chaining. The OTTO will provide 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

The Node Duo is a dual-slot PCIe box with a DisplayPort and two Thunderbolt 3 ports. The Node Duo was designed for use with two PCIe cards, making it easier for creative professionals to add more than one card to their setup. The Node Duo also features 60Watts of Power Delivery (PD).

Also new, the REDÒ Camera Mini-Mag Reader was designed to be installed into a drive bay of a 4-bay Akitio Thunder3 Quad X or the new 8-bay Thunder3 OTTO. The Akitio RED Mini-Mag Reader will be available with special Akitio Data Multiplier software that will allow the content stored on the RED Mini-Mag to be copied and backed up to the other blank drives installed in either the Quad X or OTTO. The software will back up/copy to either 3 (Quad X) or 7 (Otto) drives in the same amount of time that it typically takes to back up to one single drive.

The Akitio Everest software also allows users to capture screenshots from RED RAW (R3D) clips for an easier and more convenient media workflow. These new products will become a part of the already large group of Akitio Thunderbolt 3 products already on the market, which includes the RAID Station, Quad X, Quad Mini, 10G Network Adapter, Node, Node Lite and Node Pro.

