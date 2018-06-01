With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Rodney Kline about his work. This is what he said:

What is your name and where are you from?

Rodney Kline: Rodney Kline from Ontario, California.

What is your primary role on set?

Rodney Kline: We are a Small Production Team so we usually do everything from, Camera Man, Gaffer, and Grip. its always good knowing multiple trades. I mainly Focus on Camera Operator if we are in a large production and assist the DP Bryant Lambert.

Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?

Rodney Kline: A person I look up to and admire their passion and work ethic is William Rouse who is currently working alongside Jakob Owens.

If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?

Rodney Kline: I would say our most recent project Urban Assault 2 as it showcases some of our cinematic talents. Some of our well-known content is the work we do for Chevrolet performance as it is displayed internally for their ADI conference meetings and displayed on large screens at all the trade shows they attend such as Auto shows and SEMA. Most people would never know most of those were shot and edited on the same day.

Best craft service food?

Rodney Kline: Peanut Butter M&M’s and Dragon Fruit Vitamin water is my go to while on set.

What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?

Rodney Kline: That is a tough one, I think most all projects I work on are cool in their own way but if I had to pick I would choose our most recent shoot Urban Assault 2 that took place on the streets of Fremont in Las Vegas, Nv.

What’s the first thing you do on set?

Rodney Kline: Break out the gear and build up the equipment make sure we have everything set, cameras and lenses are clean and cards are formatted and ready to shoot.

How did you break into the industry?

Rodney Kline: It took many years and I feel I am still breaking into the industry as my partner Bryant and I have recently joined forces in 2015 to build our own video production business Attain Media, Inc. After working together since 2010 on multiple projects.

Current TV obsession?

Rodney Kline: Currently on a Blue Bloods Kick.

Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?

Rodney Kline: Depends on my schedule but sometimes you can’t help but binge watch them to catch up or get ahead lol.

What piece of gear do you have your eye on?

Rodney Kline: The New RED Gemini 5k S35 low light sensor in the Epic-W is looking pretty sweet!

Camera – Should you own or rent?

Rodney Kline: We currently own a RED Epic -W.

It is always good to own your own to avoid the rental fees for projects but sometimes you need a better quality camera or need multiples and nothing wrong with renting gear to help get you through the project and to provide the best quality to your client.

Lenses – Should you own or rent?

Rodney Kline: We have an Arsenal of lenses including Sigma Cine Lenses and Canon Lenses if we are larger productions we usually Rent the Fujinon 20-120mm to use with our Shotover G1 system or the Angenieux 25-250 to get that long focal length.

Once again owning is always nice as you don’t have the added rental fees on your productions but we all start somewhere. we rented gear for years and still do when we need a lens not yet in our arsenal. I believe the key is quality glass so sometimes you need to rent something to help better your production.

What is your preferred camera system?

Rodney Kline: We shoot with RED Digital Cinema Cameras (RED Epic-Weapon, Epic-MX, and Scarlett X)

Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?

Rodney Kline: Volunteer and assist on productions, Keep pushing and chasing your goals, work hard, keep your head down, network and meet others in the industries, surround yourself with good people and always evolve and study the industries to be on top of the game as its Constantly changing.

Where can people see your work?

Rodney Kline: You can check out our work on our website (www.attainmediahouse.com) and social media platforms listed below.

Where can people follow you on social?

Rodney Kline:

INSTAGRAM:

– Personal: @thee_rod

– Work: @attainmedia and @attainmediastudios

FACEBOOK

– Personal: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100000226767300

– Work: https://www.facebook.com/AttainMediahouse/

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/user/attainmediahouse

VIMEO: https://vimeo.com/attainmedia

