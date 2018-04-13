Filmmaker Friday featuring Filmmaker Orlando Briones

With hundreds of careers and opportunities, the Filmmaking industry can be a unique experience for a Filmmaker. Options include pitching an idea, or a commission through screenwriting, casting, shooting, editing, and screening your project. Filmtools decided to take a deeper look into the world of a Filmmaker. This week, we had the opportunity to speak to Filmmaker Orlando Briones about his work. This is what he said:
What is your name and where are you from?
Orlando Briones: Orlando Briones of FILMATIC from Houston, Texas
What is your primary role on set?
Orlando Briones: Cinematographer
Who is a person in the industry that is on top of his or her game in your role?
Orlando Briones: Roger Deakins, big ups to the genius that is this man!
If you had to impress someone with your work, what would be the most “well-known” content that you’ve worked on?
Orlando Briones: Did a Netflix Show for Chingo Bling: Can’t Deport Us All – Watch it now! I also have a feature set to release this year, Journey: Beyond Borders
Best craft service food?
Orlando Briones: When no one is looking, M&Ms. While people are looking, go for the Topo-Chico.
What’s the coolest project you’ve worked on before?
Orlando Briones: Tons of cool ones, but I judge by food and location, so a documentary in Israel, traveling into Palestine and Syria. Beautiful locations and amazing food!
What’s the first thing you do on set?
Orlando Briones: Greet the crew. Shake everyone’s hand!
How did you break into the industry?
Orlando Briones: I was dumb and bought a RED camera because I wanted to make movies. Then after I sold my camera, I was seen a bit more for my talent. So the industry broke me first. Lol.
Current TV obsession?
Orlando Briones: I’m in between shows on Netflix. I can always rewatch The Office, Breaking Bad, or Kitchen Nightmares.
Do you binge-watch shows or pace them out?
I binge-watch for sure!
What piece of gear do you have your eye on?
Orlando Briones: Would like serious anamorphic or Cooke glass.
Camera – Should you own or rent?
Orlando Briones: If you rent it 10 times in the same year, it’s time to buy.
Lenses – Should you own or rent?
Orlando Briones: lenses are a better investment than bitcoin right now. So buy them up!!
What is your preferred camera system?
Orlando Briones: I choose per project, but I definitely like the ease of Arri.
Someone that is starting out in the industry, what advice would you give them?
Orlando Briones: Listen to people. If they are just complaining, walk away. If they are teaching, listen and ask questions. Make yourself a “must have” on set. Nothing feels greater than being the first name that pops up when someone is looking for legit work.
Where can people see your work?
Orlando Briones: You can find my work on my website www.orlandobriones.com
Where can people follow you on social?
Orlando Briones: Follow me on Instagram: @thisisfilmatic and on youtube at Filmatic Filmmaker
